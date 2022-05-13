With season nearly one-quarter down thus far, IndyCar has seen surprises, disappointments

Four races is not even a quarter of the IndyCar season, but as the series gets ready for that near-magical time called May at the Brickyard, we’ve already got a pretty good idea of how the current field breaks down.

And some big names in the series have already dug themselves pretty deep holes.

Looking at the results from previous years, can a driver save their season at Indianapolis after a bad start? Well, sure, because winning the 500 makes the year a success regardless of how the rest of the races go.

But as for the championship, turning around a bad start is surprisingly rare. Since 2010, only twice has the eventual champion reached the Indy 500 without having already scored at least two podium finishes - Scott Dixon in 2013 (with a second-place finish and a fifth) and Dixon again in 2018 (with a second and a fourth).

Last year, if you looked at the drivers occupying the top nine spots at this point in the season, eight of those would end up finishing the year in the top nine as well. It’s not too much of a stretch to say of the 25 full-time entries, we can already narrow the field down to six drivers with a realistic chance at the championship.

With that in mind, let’s hand out first-quarter report cards, and take a look at who are the front runners, who are looking to get back into contention, and who’s banking their season on having that one memorable race.

THE FRONT ROW

Álex Palou, Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden, Will Power

Yeah, four drivers is pretty crowded for a front row, but a 10-point gap is pretty crowded for a leaderboard. As James Hincliffe pointed out recently, these four are separated only by the difference between a first and a second in a single race.

It’s starting to be scary how good defending series champ Palou looks. In his last 11 non-oval races, Palou has eight podiums which is five more than teammate and legend Dixon (Palou is not exactly weak on the ovals either). At 25 years old, he’s “super-happy” coming in second, so one can only imagine what he’ll be like when he decides that only first is good enough.

He’s in a fight with the three Team Penske members, who have had a bit of trouble figuring out qualifying thus far, but have been piling up passes after the green flag drops. Power, whose ninth-place season finish last year was his worst in 10 years with Penske, may be on a redemption tour. A new more laid-back attitude seems to be working, as he was remarkably able to move from 19th to fourth at the normally pass-unfriendly Barber.

Post-race, the Aussie talked about how not being upset with his poor qualifying helped him at Barber. McLaughlin’s lack of experience in open-wheeled cars doesn’t seem to be holding him back, but with this competition he might need just a little more seasoning to come out on top.

In the two races Newgarden didn’t win, he tried and failed to overcome mediocre qualifying by using an alternate strategy to close in on the front of the field. Don’t expect to see that happen a lot more going forward, so he may just be the favorite at this point.

PUSH TO PASS

Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon

After the first two races, O’Ward looked on the way out, both contractually and mentally. But after getting on the same page with McLaren on his future in IndyCar, team Pato followed up a fifth at Long Beach with a dominant win at Barber.

A big result at Indy could put him right back in the discussion for the championship. Big results for O’Ward also would be a strong indication that Arrow McLaren SP is ready to join Penske and Ganassi (and maybe Andretti?) as one of IndyCar’s top teams.

Dixon’s start has been decent though not exceptional, but no one is ready to write off the six-time champion, especially considering his ability to turn it up late in the year.

ON AN ALTERNATE STRATEGY

Romain Grosjean

Grosjean has thus far followed up a successful “rookie” campaign with some good results in 2022, but he’s probably going to need more experience on ovals before he can be a serious championship contender. Also having Graham Rahal looking to enact revenge for what Rahal perceived as intentional contact at Barber could be an issue.

NEEDING SOME ADJUSTMENTS

Marcus Ericsson, Graham Rahal

Rahal improved his position in 16 of the 18 races in which he didn’t crash in 2021 and 2022, an average improvement of 4.35 places. That’s the good news.

The bad – his average starting position is 11.75, with a best of fifth. That’s not a formula for long-term success. It seems like it’s been years that Rahal has been trying to figure out what’s limiting him, and it’s been five of those years since his last race win.

Ericsson seems to be similarly stuck mid-field, and with two of his teammates ahead of him in the standings, he needs to figure out how to reach the next level or team owner Chip Ganassi might start looking for someone who can.

GETTING THE WAVE AROUND

Rinus VeeKay

After a disastrous second half last year, Mr. van Kalmthout seems to be getting back to form, although after taking pole position at Barber, his eventual third-place finish was somewhat disappointing.

The big questions for VeeKay’s career seem to be: 1) is he on the same level with Palou and O’Ward, and 2) can he find a ride with a team that will give us the chance to find out?

Last year he was on a pace similar to Josef Newgarden’s final year with ECR, until it all fell apart following a cycling accident (though he said it didn’t affect him physically). The remainder of this year looks crucial to his future in the sport.

SPINNING OUT

Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi

After 2019, Andretti Autosport was supposed to have become one of the “Big 3” teams, and Herta and Rossi were its big guns.

Since then, Rossi’s career has been in a tailspin, with a ninth in the standings in 2020 followed up by a tenth in 2021, and a best eighth-place finish in the first four races this year. Rossi seems unable to get on the same page with his team, and rumors persist of a pending jump to McLaren in 2023.

Herta continued to be a bright spot for the team in 2020 and 2021, but has been plagued by mistakes this year, and now desperately needs big points in Indianapolis to get back into the fight. He does have the speed to be competitive, he just may need a bit more age and wisdom to avoid some of his riskier maneuvers which have led to off-track excursions.

One other thing about Herta: forget about your F1 aspirations for now and worry about your full-time job. If F1 -- particularly McLaren wants you -- like a long-lost lover, they'll wait for you. You would only enhance your value, worth, and your eventual payday if you do wind up in F1, if you have a IndyCar championship on your resume.

NEEDS MORE TESTING

Hélio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud

The four-time and defending Indy 500 champion and the 2016 series champion haven’t had much to talk about so far this season, but with Hélio attempting his first full season in five years and Simon moving to a new team, they both are going to get some more time to settle in. Neither will be finishing near the top of the standings in 2022, but both should be considered threats in the 500.

STUCK IN THE PITS

Felix Rosenqvist, Takuma Sato, Conor Daly, Jack Harvey

Four guys at different stages of their careers, but have in common a disappointing start to 2022.

Since joining McLaren last season, Rosenqvist has brought just two top-10 finishes (a sixth and an eighth) and seems to have vanished this year.

At 45 years old, Sato has just been keeping himself busy until it’s time for him to try for his third Baby Borg on Memorial Day weekend.

Daly now has one podium in 84 IndyCar races. We'll leave it at that.

Harvey seemed on the way to success last year with MSR, but so far, his surprise move to Rahal has paid off only in his Hy-Vee commercials. Like the rest of this group the post-Indianapolis season will be a write-off, but Harvey needs to bring some positive results to get some momentum for 2023.

TAKING THEIR ROOKIE TESTS

Christian Lundgaard, Kyle Kirkwood, David Malukas, Callum Ilott, Devlin DeFrancesco, Tatiana Calderón

Of the rookies, Kirkwood has the best finish this season with a 10th, and Lundgaard and Ilott have had their moments, but right now none of this group looks like they’ll be a threat to make any impact on the standings.

Interesting things happen to young drivers at Indy though, so we’ll see then if anyone here can break from this pack. Calderón won’t be driving in the 500, and right now needs to prove she has the talent to even be on the track at this level.

GENTLEMAN DRIVER

Jimmy Johnson

What, he’s a gentleman, and a driver, what did you think I meant? It seems fairly unlikely at this point that Johnson will ever figure it out on road and street courses, but he seems to be enjoying himself. And at Texas, the seven-time NASCAR champ showed that he could be a threat on ovals. Indy will be his chance to make an impact on the series with his driving, rather than just his fame.

LET'S TOW IT BACK TO THE GARAGE

Dalton Kellett

I’m sure Mr. Kellett is a very nice person, and I guess the money he brings AJ Foyt Racing helps, but at this point it’s pretty clear he doesn’t have the talent to be a legitimate entrant in this series.