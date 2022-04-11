Newgarden goes back-to-back with Long Beach win

EDITOR'S NOTE: Full results and event summary are at the bottom of this story.

Josef Newgarden became a winner of IndyCar’s largest race outside of the Indy 500 Sunday afternoon, holding off Romain Grosjean to take the checkered flag in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Starting the race from the second position, Newgarden remained upfront all afternoon before taking the race lead for the final time on Lap 55 of the 85-lap event.

He held on to the lead all the way through the checkered flag despite the best efforts of eventual second-place finisher Romain Grosjean, who attempted to pass Newgarden on the final restart with five laps remaining, but fell short -- partly because he was out of push-to-pass boosts that potentially could have took him past the eventual winner.

“It was very close, but not close enough, right?” Grosjean told NBC. “It was fun. We had the right tire strategy, the last portion was going to be great. … Josef made one mistake but I just couldn’t use it (push-to-pass).

“Our Chevy was fast on the straights but I couldn’t quite keep up. Very happy to be P2 today, and the first podium in the DHL colors. It’s a great day and looking forward to tomorrow.”

In victory lane, it was all smiles for Newgarden knowing he had won the most famous street course race in North America which sometimes is referred to as “America’s Monaco” in reference to the prestigious F1 event.

And it was finally the first time in 10 tries for Newgarden to win what many consider the second-biggest race on the IndyCar circuit next to the Indianapolis 500. He came oh-so-close in his last two starts at Long Beach, finishing runner-up both times.

"This is definitely up there on the list (of his favorite wins)," Newgarden told NBC. "This was a fight today. This is not an easy race to win. I don't know what it looked like from the outside, but I was working my butt off with Grojean there at the end on the used reds (tires). I was hoping he would fade a little bit. Holding him off on that (final) restart was super difficult.

“I knew coming into the race we had a great strategy and with Team Chevy (fuel mileage) we were going to be alright. With pit stops helping me get around Alex (Palou, who led at the midpoint of the race), I'm so proud of Team Penske. I have been trying to win a race here for 11 years (actually 10), so I'm so happy to finally get it done."

The victory was also the second in a row for Newgarden, who also won at Texas Motor Speedway three weeks ago. He takes over first place in the driver standings, holding a five-point lead over teammate and St. Petersburg winner Scott McLaughlin, who had held the lead in the overall standings after each of the first two races.

With Grosjean in second, Palou finished in the third and final position on the podium. Will Power and Pato O’Ward finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Scott Dixon, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi, Helio Castroneves and rookie Kyle Kirkwood rounded out the top 10.

While it was Newgarden victorious at the end of the day, Southern California’s own Colton Herta -- who started from the pole position and won last year's Long Beach GP, which was held at the end of the season due to COVID rules set by the state -- was the clear favorite throughout the weekend before an unfortunate crash ended his day.

The Santa Clarita native led the first 28 laps of the race and remained in contention before making contact with the wall in Turn 9 on Lap 56.

“I just broke a little too late, got in there, locked the right front, and that’s it,” Herta told NBC Sports. “It’s just a stupid mistake. We were definitely in that thing, running good there in third. It’s unfortunate, I feel really bad.”

Herta finished the race in the 23rd position.

Herta was not the only local favorite to have a rough afternoon.

Seven-time NASCAR champion and second-year IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson, who grew up about 100 miles from Long Beach in a suburb of San Diego, also had a bad day and a bad weekend overall.

Jimmie Johnson was hampered by a broken bone in his right hand, and then was involved in a late-race crash in Sunday's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Photo: Joe Skibinski / IndyCar.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver fractured his right hand during a practice session crash on Friday and then brought out the final caution Sunday on Lap 75 when he spun in Turn 8. David Malukas was also collected in the accident.

“I lost it so early, I’m not sure if there was contact from behind or not,” Johnson told NBC. “I was under the impression that I kind of lost it in that rubber that’s stacking up in corner entry. My crew maybe thought otherwise.

“Either way, the rubber was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. There were inches of rubber stacked up around the racetrack, especially before that last caution. I think I was just interesting where to place the car and drive on that rubber. I think I was just wide on corner entry, had my left rear in the rubber and it just spun on the way in.

“I certainly feel bad I put the team in this position … This deal isn’t easy. You still have to live on the razor’s edge on these street courses and there’s no margin for error. Trying to be faster and more competitive, I made some mistakes this weekend and I’ll learn from them and come back even stronger.

The NTT IndyCar Series now takes a three-week break before returning to action with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park on May 1.

