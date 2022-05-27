Skip to main content
Pato O'Ward is going nowhere -- he signs extension with Arrow McLaren SP

Pato O'Ward is going nowhere -- he signs extension with Arrow McLaren SP

After plenty of rumors that he was going elsewhere, Pato has gone from unhappy to ready to win a championship for his team.

Pato O'Ward has a lot to smile about after it was announced Friday that he's signed a contract extension with Arrow McLaren SP through 2025. Photo: IndyCar / James Black.

After plenty of rumors that he was going elsewhere, Pato has gone from unhappy to ready to win a championship for his team.

INDIANAPOLIS - Just two days before the Indianapolis 500, Pato O’ward signed a new contract to continue racing for Arrow McLaren SP through the 2025 IndyCar season.

The 23-year-old Monterey, Mexico native made his IndyCar debut in the final race of the 2018 season. Since then, he’s scored three wins, four poles and nine podiums - all coming with McLaren.

“I am incredibly happy to have locked in my future with Arrow McLaren SP,” O’Ward said. “This team has truly felt like home for me over the past three years and I can’t wait to build on our success as we compete for wins and championships. I want to thank the whole team for this opportunity. This is exactly where I want to be.”

O’Ward comes into Sunday's 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in seventh place in the IndyCar Series standings. He won the IndyCar race at Barber Motorsports Park on May 1.

“Pato is an important part of McLaren’s future in IndyCar and we are happy that he will be a key part of Arrow McLaren SP for years to come,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said. “He is an incredibly talented driver who has already shown what he is capable of in IndyCar and I look forward to watching him take the next step in his promising career.”

O’Ward took Rookie of the Year honors with a sixth-place finish in his maiden Indy 500 in 2020. Last year, he improved upon that result by finishing fourth at the Brickyard.

“The entire team is excited that Pato is on board for the long haul,” said Arrow McLaren SP President Taylor Kiel. “He is an important part of our plan here at Arrow McLaren SP, his energy and work ethic is infectious.

"Having watched him develop since he joined the team, I look forward to building on these foundations to increase our performance and achieve our common goals in the years to come.”

Arrow McLaren SP will reveal its full 2023 lineup at a later point this season. 

Pato O'Ward has a lot to smile about after it was announced Friday that he's signed a contract extension with Arrow McLaren SP through 2025. Photo: IndyCar / James Black.
