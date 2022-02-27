IndyCar notebook: Several drivers don't get off to the start they hoped for

While winning or at least finishing high in a race is always the objective, it's not always a realistic outcome for many drivers. For everyone who does well, there's invariably someone else who didn't do so well.

For all the excitement and congratulations for race winner Scott McLaughlin, runner-up Alex Palou and third-place finisher Will Power in Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix IndyCar season opener in St. Petersburg, there was disappointment at the other end of the spectrum for several drivers as well.

Perhaps the most dismal showing was that of Alexander Rossi. After a forgettable 2021 season, one of the worst of his IndyCar career, Rossi needed a break – a big break, that is – to kick off the 2022 campaign.

Alexander Rossi did not have the start to 2022 that he hoped for. Photo: IndyCar.

One of the few times Rossi was at or near the front of the pack. Photo: IndyCar.

And for a while there, we saw the Rossi of old, as he led 10 laps in the 100-lap event on the temporary street course.

But pit sequences and their timing became the bane of Rossi’s existence – both his and those of his closest rivals – and he dipped downward from leading the field to end up with a disappointing 20th-place finish.

So much for starting off 2022 in good stead. Frankly, we cannot figure out what’s wrong with Rossi. He once was one of the most promising drivers out there. His cool-as-ice win in the 2016 Indianapolis 500 – the 100th anniversary of the world’s biggest race – appeared to be a precursor of even better things to come, particularly championships.

He did well in 2018 and up to about the mid-point of 2019, but since then Rossi has literally fallen apart. It’s not like he’s forgotten how to drive, or more importantly, win.

But with each passing race and disappointing finish like Sunday, the mystery continues to deepen as to why he is having so much trouble.

Rossi has gone 38 races without a win, dating back to 2019. And he’s had just one podium since the start of the 2021 campaign.

If someone has any ideas on how to pull Rossi out of his slump, let him or Michael Andretti know. I’m sure they’ll consider anything that makes sense.

Here’s some of the other lowlights – and a few highlights – to ponder from Sunday’s race:

* Conor Daly, kicking off his first season with a full-time ride since 2017, finished 21st for Ed Carpenter Racing. It wasn’t the showing Daly was looking for, but he had some moments of excellence. He just needs more of them going forward.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted, but honestly we had some of our best race pace we’ve had recently,” Daly said. “We set the fastest lap of the race, so that’s a huge positive for our program. Strategy didn’t quite go our way today and we also need to qualify better. Overall, we had a lot of positives today that our result doesn’t show."

* Rookie Tatiana Calderon and A.J. Foyt Racing teammate Dalton Kellett finished 24th and 25th, respectively. Things were a bit better for teammate Kyle Kirkwood’s IndyCar debut, as the 10-race Indy Lights winner last season finished 18th.

"I'm super happy with the outcome of everything,” Kirkwood said. “I think this weekend there's a lot of new moving parts going on along with myself, and everyone executed. Yeah, we were on the wrong strategy and we got hosed by a caution but that's part of racing. We showed this entire weekend that we have pace and we showed pace in the race with the ROKiT Chevrolet. We ran right there with veteran drivers like Newgarden and Pagenaud. I was super happy with that. I was thrilled I kind of ran Newgarden down at one point so couldn’t ask for anything better than that to be honest for my first ever race. It's just unfortunate we were on the wrong strategy but we were on the right strategy until the caution came out."

As for Calderon, "It was the toughest race physically of my career. Obviously a hundred laps with only one caution was quite hard but I think we managed to get a feeling for both tire compounds. I did a few mistakes running out of road and a few things but sometimes you have to learn the hard way but i was happy to cross the line to get a bit more information a bit more fitness for what's coming next and to know where I need to improve as well and where can maybe help with the balance of the cars so I'm quite happy with all that information and hopefully we can come back to Long Beach and push harder."

A.J. Foyt Racing teammates Kyle Kirkwood and Tatiana Calderon battle for position in Sunday's IndyCar season opener in St. Petersburg. Photo: IndyCar.

And then there was Kellett: "It wasn't the finish we were really looking for. We had really high hopes and expectations after our best qualifying in IndyCar so far, so I have to commend the No. 4 team for that performance. That was a great day and I was really happy with how that want. Obviously we wanted more in the race but we suffered a mechanical issue. We'll figure out what happened, diagnose that and make sure it doesn't happen again. It's part of the process and part of learning how to do this better every weekend. That's all we can ask for. We have to keep improving, take the positives from this weekend and go into Texas.”

* One thing about Calderon, Kellett and Kirkwood that was a positive: veteran driver and four-time IndyCar champ Sebastien Bourdais wasn’t in the field for Sunday’s race (he’s competing primarily in IMSA this season), but the St. Petersburg resident sat on the pit box for A.J. Foyt Racing – who he previously drove for – to provide encouragement and mentoring to the team’s three young drivers. A very classy move by Seb, for sure.

* Meanwhile, rookie David Malukas finished last after crashing on Lap 24, the only driver to be knocked out of the race by contact.

* And then there was Jimmie Johnson. After competing in 12 street- or road course races last season (did not race on ovals), the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion is all-in for the full 17-race IndyCar schedule. And while JJ showed a few signs of promise, closing in on the top 10 at one point, he dropped and dropped and dropped until he finished 23rd.

While they showed signs of their old glory, it likely was not the kind of performance that 2021 Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud anticipated in their full-time debuts for Meyer Shank Racing.

Castroneves got behind early and could never really mount much of a comeback. At one point, he was up to 12th, but that was as far as he got, ultimately finishing 14th.

Helio Castroneves finished 14th in Sunday's IndyCar season opener at St. Petersburg. Photo: IndyCar.

Pagenaud, on the other hand, showed he still has it, climbing to as high as fifth in the race before also being caught up in late-race issues that relegated him to a 15th-place finish.

Ironically, the two now former Team Penske teammates bested their old buddy, Josef Newgarden, who finished 16th and battled mechanical issues much of the race.

"It was a tough weekend on the No. 2 car. It just didn't pan out our way. We tried a different strategy than most, and it didn't seem like the racing gods were shining on us this weekend. There are a lot of positives. We have a lot of new people on the 2 car and I felt like everyone worked super-well together. We've learned some things to start this year off, so our goal is to continue to build on this first weekend of the year and get better throughout. I can't wait for the next one at Texas.”

Lastly, Jack Harvey finished 13th in his debut with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Harvey had a very hard time getting going, basically being stuck below 20th or lower for the better part of the first half of the race.

In a sense, almost embarrassingly, the first half of the race also saw a heavy rotation of ads on NBC’s broadcast of the race by Harvey’s primary sponsor, Midwest-based food and personal products retailer, Hy-Vee Supermarkets, touting Harvey and his performance on the race track.

David Malukas and Jimmie Johnson battle it out near the back of the pack early in Sunday's Firestone Grand Prix IndyCar race in St. Petersburg. Photo: IndyCar.

Or in this case, his lack of performance on the race track.

Maybe it was just a coincidence, but once the commercials fell out of the rotation, Harvey started driving better.

