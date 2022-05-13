Check your (racing) schedule for this weekend!

Skip to main content
There'll be lots of action in IndyCar, NASCAR, NHRA and IMSA. Formula 1, which had a spectacular debut at Miami last Sunday, has the weekend off.

This weekend, IndyCar returns to its home base, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, for the running of the GMR Grand Prix on the road course as a preliminary to the famed Indy 500 later this month. Peacock has practice and qualifying coverage with NBC airing the race on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 pm ET.

NASCAR heads to the heartland and Kansas Speedway for an ARCA/Truck/Cup combo. Saturday will see the Dutch Boy 150 for ARCA, the Heart of America 200 for the Trucks, and Cup qualifying for Sunday’s start. The AdventHealth 400 takes the Green Flag on Sunday at 3:00 pm ET on FS1.

And the folks that like to run the straight line, the drag racers in the National Hot Rod Association, the Old Dominion State hosts the Virginia Nationals in suburban Richmond. The fleet of 330-mph Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars will be complemented by the Pro Stock cars this weekend across the quaint countryside with qualifying on Saturday night and Sunday with race coverage starting at 6:30 pm ET on FS1.

Last but not least, IMSA hosts the Lexus Grand Prix at the Mid-Ohio road course airing on USA Network on Sunday at 2:00 pm ET.

Here's all the dates, times and channels you need to know, courtesy of our good buddy Jay Wells of Jay Wells Racing:

