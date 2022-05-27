Skip to main content
Despite poor starting position, Helio Castroneves’ 'drive for five' is still alive

Despite poor starting position, Helio Castroneves’ 'drive for five' is still alive

Racing to the front is a challenge that is 'difficult, but not impossible,' says the four-time Indy 500 winner.

Will Helio Castroneves earn a fifth ring for his thumb in Sunday's Indianapolis 500? Photo: IndyCar.

Racing to the front is a challenge that is 'difficult, but not impossible,' says the four-time Indy 500 winner.

INDIANAPOLIS - He may be starting 27th in Sunday's 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500, but Helio Castroneves is very confident he can win a record fifth win in the Greatest Spectacle In Racing.

The 47-year-old Brazilian made history last year when he won his record-tying fourth 500 last year, joining the legendary company of A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr, and Rick Mears.

Now he looks to take the record all to himself.

Castroneves admitted that his starting position in the back of the pack does put him at a disadvantage, but he said racing to the front is a challenge that is “difficult, but not impossible”.

“I do have a great team,” Castroneves said. “I do have a great car like I proved last year.

“Yes, maybe it is a little different than having 4-5 cars in front of you compared to having 15-20. But I’ve been in this situation before and I know what to do.”

In 105 previous editions of the race, one driver has won the Indy 500 from the 27th position. Fred Frame achieved the feat in 1932.

Only two drivers have won the race from a worse starting position. Both of those winners started 28th (Ray Harroun and Louie Meyer).

Castoneves believes that one silver lining from his poor qualifying effort is that a lot of other big names qualified towards the back of the pack as well

“You have Colton [Herta], you have (Juan Pablo) Montoya, you have (Alexander) Rossi. Marco [Andretti] is there too,” Castroneves said. “You have a good group of guys. Hopefully if we can organize ourselves, maybe we can actually move to the front.”

So, now that Helio revealed his thoughts on his chances, what do the other four-timers think?

One of them offered his thoughts on Helio’s drive for five.

“I'm not going to be supportive,” said four-time winner Rick Mears before breaking out into laughter.

Rick Mears says Helio Castroneves can win a fifth Indy 500 on Sunday. Photo: IndyCar

Rick Mears says Helio Castroneves can win a fifth Indy 500 on Sunday. Photo: IndyCar

Mears, of course, was joking.

“No, as a matter of fact, I told him just the other day, I said ‘all of you know how much of a people person Helio is’,” Mears said. “I said, ‘you'd better be very careful what you wish for here’. If you win that fifth, first of all, we're going to kick you out of the club and you're going to be all by yourself. Nobody to hang out with. So be careful.”

In all seriousness, Mears stated he supports Castroneves’ efforts and thinks a five-time winner of the 500 would be great for the sport.

Castroneves isn’t letting his starting position affect his motivation, though. For him, the biggest concern is just making safe passes and ensuring his pit crew doesn’t make any mistakes - both of which can separate an Indy 500 win and a loss.

“You got to do your homework,” Castroneves said. “To achieve what we achieved last year, we got to do more. We didn't do a very good job in qualifying, I admit. We win as a team and we lose as a team.

“That’s why I said ‘let’s work on it. Let’s get our heads where we need to in order to fix it’, and we did. We know that the car is good in traffic. Lacking a little bit of speed? Yes. But that doesn’t make me afraid of going for it.

"It might be difficult to hold it, but I was able to pass. That’s where you start understanding what you need to do. I feel like we can do it.”

Will Helio Castroneves earn a fifth ring for his thumb in Sunday's Indianapolis 500? Photo: IndyCar.
IndyCar

Despite poor starting position, Helio Castroneves’ 'drive for five' is still alive

By Michael Eubanks2 minutes ago
Pato O'Ward has a lot to smile about after it was announced Friday that he's signed a contract extension with Arrow McLaren SP through 2025. Photo: IndyCar / James Black.
IndyCar

Pato O'Ward is going nowhere -- he signs extension with Arrow McLaren SP

By Michael Eubanks32 minutes ago
Will Sunday's race be the final F1 event at Monaco? Photo: GEPA/USA Today Sports
Formula One

What might happen to F1 race in Monaco?

By Gregg Fielding49 minutes ago
Bruno Junqueira was bumped not once but twice from the Indy 500 after making the field. Photo: Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports.
IndyCar

You made the Indy 500! ... Wait, on second thought ... 5 drivers who missed the Indy 500 after making the race

By Matthew Knell15 hours ago
PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying Day One Post-Qualifying Press Conference_HLS Video_m58090
IndyCar

Put this racing weekend on your schedule

By Jerry Bonkowski16 hours ago
Juan Pablo Montoya - Indianapolis 500 Practice - By_ Joe Skibinski_LargeImageWithoutWatermark_m58927
IndyCar

Can Jimmie Johnson win the Indy 500? Two-time winner Juan Pablo Montoya thinks so

By Michael Eubanks17 hours ago
This is a photo of the new perfect scale model of an IndyCar race car. All photos courtesy of Amalgam.
IndyCar

Now this is way cool: Check out new Amalgam Collection IndyCar model

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 26, 2022
Ryan Blaney celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Breaking It Down: Team Penske makes major statement at NASCAR All-Star Race

By Austin DickeyMay 24, 2022