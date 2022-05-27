Skip to main content
Put this racing weekend on your schedule

Here's all the races for you to catch in the biggest and busiest racing weekend of the year

It’s the weekend all race fans look forward to every year. It’s the Memorial Day holiday featuring IndyCar's Indianapolis 500, NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 and Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix.

Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing

The 106th running of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will feature the fastest Indy 500 field in the history of Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Scott Dixon driving to the pole position. Peacock will cover Carb Day and the Pit Stop Competition on Friday. NBC fills the airways on Sunday completing the Month of May starting at 11:00 a.m. EDT. All scenarios are indicating in what could be the most competitive Indianapolis 500 in years.

NASCAR takes over Friday afternoon with Truck and Xfinity practice and qualifying followed by the ARCA General Tire 150. The night concludes with the running of the North Carolina Educational Lottery 200 at 8:00 p.m. EDT. On Saturday afternoon, the Xfinity series has the Alsco Uniforms 300 starting at 12 noon EDT. NASCAR Cup qualifying begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT on FS1.

Graphic by Dylan Bauerle Racing

NASCAR’s longest race of the season, the Coca-Cola 600 will be a grueling test of driver and machine and the numerous strategies used by these stock car teams is limitless navigating 400 laps around the Charlotte Motor Speedway. So far in 2022, the Cup series has 11 different winners and expect that total to rise. Sunday’s live coverage starts at 5:00 p.m. EDT on the FOX Network.

Winding up our Sunday survey, well, actually kicking the day off, the Monaco Grand Prix starts the day at 7:30 a.m. EDT on ESPN. Defending series champ Max Verstappen has dominated much of the season thus far, winning four of the first six races and it appears there’s no doubt who rules in Formula 1. The city circuit of Monte Carlo is very narrow and no one is safe at the high speeds on these tight turns.

Have a great racing weekend!

Follow Jay Wells on Twitter @jaywells500

Courtesy Jay Wells Racing

