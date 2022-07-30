Skip to main content
Better late than never: Rossi is back in the saddle again in IndyCar

Alexander Rossi celebrates Saturday after his win on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, his first triumph in over three years, breaking a 49-race winless streak. Photo: USA Today Sports / Grace Hollars.

Better late than never: Rossi is back in the saddle again in IndyCar

Breaks a three-year, 49-race winless streak. Unfortunately, it's too late to make him a championship contender for this season.
indycar-race-results-_9_

INDIANAPOLIS -- When the checkered flag flew after 85 laps of NTT IndyCar Series action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the podium was comprised of a driver snapping a winless streak of 1,133 days, a driver earning his first career podium and a driver that took the lead in the championship standings as he seeks his second IndyCar Series championship.

Alexander Rossi took the No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda to victory lane, besting rookie Christian Lundgaard to the yard of bricks by 3.5441 seconds. Rossi’s car was strong, as he led 44 of the 85 circuits, but it was problems for Colton Herta, his Andretti Autosport teammate, that ultimately gave Rossi the lead and eliminated his biggest competitor.

Herta started ninth and drove to the lead by Lap 8, as it became apparent the Andretti duo was the class of the 25-car field. However, Herta lost power on his No. 26 Honda just before the halfway point and coasted to pit road from the lead, resulting in a disappointing 24th-place result.

Rossi was ready to pounce, taking advantage of his teammates' misfortune and earning the eighth victory of his career, snapping a 49-race winless streak dating back to Road America in 2019.

“It’s a relief, man,” Rossi said. “It’s been so many things for so long. Thankfully something came our way.

“I do feel for Colton; I do. I think he was definitely strong. We had pretty much the same race car. It would have been interesting. I don’t want to take away anything he did from ninth. To get to that position was incredible. But it was the 27’s turn. That’s awesome.”

While Rossi became the fourth driver to win on both the oval and the road course at IMS, it was the first career podium for second-place finishing Lundgaard, piloting the No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda.

“It feels amazing," Lundgaard said. "I think the best feeling right now is that the team really deserves it. They've worked super hard, and we've had such a struggling beginning to the season, and I think coming to Toronto was when things started to change. We saw sort of a streak where we started to perform better. Even Road America, Mid-Ohio was there. We were on the edge of a Top 10. To come here and finish second, I think the team deserves every bit of it.

“For me to get it done, it just proves that the car was there, which is why I really feel like the team deserves this podium, and I hope there's more to come.”

And finally, there was Will Power, who survived some Lap 1 craziness, rounding out the podium in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet. In Turns 1 and 2 of the opening lap, Power made contact with Pato O’Ward in a three-wide situation and also later had contact with Helio Castroneves, which relegated him to 16th position in the early going.

Power’s recover and strategy throughout the race resulted in a nine-point lead over Marcus Ericsson in the championship standings with just four races remaining in the 2022 season.

“Considering the start of the race, yep, great recovery, man, great recovery," Power said after earning his seventh podium of the season. "It's amazing some of the runs we've had this year. But yep, just kept my head and did what I could in the situation.” 

And while Rossi felt relieved, the series will head to Nashville next week and everything will reset once again.

“It's human nature to start to question things when it continually doesn't kind of fall your way," Rossi said. "You just have to remember that you've done it before, you can do it again type of thing. It's nice to reestablish that, and this sport is so much about you're as good as your last race, it doesn't matter who you are. You have to go out there every weekend and kind of reprove yourself.

“It's nice to kind of be back up there, but we have another one in five days, six days, so it all resets again.”

Alexander Rossi celebrates Saturday after his win on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, his first triumph in over three years, breaking a 49-race winless streak. Photo: USA Today Sports / Grace Hollars.
IndyCar

Better late than never: Rossi is back in the saddle again in IndyCar

By Brian Eberly38 seconds ago
Sebastian Vettel was one of the most dominant drivers in F1 history. Here he celebrates his last championship in the series in 2013. Photo: USA Today Sports / Jerome Miron.
Formula One

Sebastian Vettel’s mark on Formula One

By Bryce Kelly5 hours ago
Country star Tim McGraw performs before the start of last Saturday's Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 IndyCar race at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Photo: USA Today Sports / Reese Strickland.
NASCAR

Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR, IndyCar all agree: Hold 'events', not just races

By Brian Eberly16 hours ago
Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing
Extras

Time to double-check your (racing) schedule

By Jay WellsJul 29, 2022 12:54 AM EDT
GettyImages-1371843813
NASCAR

Austin Cindric ready for encore performance of 'Back Home Again In Indiana' this weekend

By Brian EberlyJul 28, 2022 11:53 PM EDT
Color-Ferrari-logo
Formula One

Ferrari, Ferrari, Ferrari: Three times is not a rule -- it's a curse

By Gregg FieldingJul 28, 2022 2:50 AM EDT
Shortly after crew chief Chris Gabehart congratulated Denny Hamlin following Sunday's race at Pocono, the win was taken away and the team and car were disqualified, as was the car of teammate Kyle Busch. Photo: USA Today Sports / Matthew OHaren.
NASCAR

Breaking It Down: Where does Denny Hamlin go from here after Pocono debacle?

By Austin DickeyJul 28, 2022 2:14 AM EDT
Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch may have been smiling before Sunday's race, but they certainly weren't afterward, when both drivers and their cars were disqualified for rules violations. Photo courtesy NASCAR Media.
NASCAR

When NASCAR gave DQs to Hamlin and Busch, they weren't passes to Dairy Queen (see video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 24, 2022 11:59 PM EDT