IndyCar: Rookie Lundgaard looks to make even more progress in second half of season

There’s no better time to kick into a winning grove in sports than at the halfway mark of a season.

Several Major League Baseball teams hope to make a push for the playoffs after their All-Star break next week. Similarly, several IndyCar teams and drivers will be pushing for more wins and advancing their position in the overall standings.

One of those drivers who looking to end the bottom half of the season on a high note is rookie Christian Lundgaard.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver, who turns 21 on July 23, comes into this Sunday's Honda Indy Toronto race ranked 17th in the overall driver standings, but he's leading the Rookie of the Year standings nonetheless.

The native of Hedensted, Denmark had a rough start to the season, but he's done better in the last five events, including a ninth-place finish in the Indianapolis Grand Prix and was 10th a couple of weeks ago at Road America.

Lundgaard headed north of the border for this weekend's race with a new look, sponsored by HUB International. HUB is a major insurance brokerage that insures 13 of the full-time IndyCar drivers, including Lundgaard.

“Having HUB as my own insurance and to partner up with them is awesome,” Lundgaard told Auto Racing Digest earlier this week. “They have a big presence in Canada. They love motorsport like I do. That’s one thing I’ve learned about America. Everyone loves racing. I’m looking extremely forward to going to Toronto for my first race there.”

While Sunday will mark Lungaard’s first race on the streets of Toronto, he’s had street course experience before. And he thinks that past experience will help him achieve a great result north of the border.

“Honestly I feel pretty good,” Lundgaard said. “I think we saw a better performance in Detroit. We should have finished better [there] than we did (14th). We had more pace. We did some big changes from qualifying to warm up and the pace suddenly came alive. I think we ended warm-up in P4 at Detroit, so we were looking pretty good. We had some issues with overheating with some debris and I think that ruined our race.

“Going into Toronto, we’re looking very much forward. We found some stuff that is for sure going to help our performance so what’s not to like? As a team, I think we’re very much looking forward to going there.”

So how does Lungaard expect to move forward? By learning from his experience in the first half of the season.

“I think at the midway point the most important thing for me is to keep increasing the performance throughout the season,” Lundgaard said. ”That’s the way I learned growing up in racing in Europe. As a rookie, you’re expected to learn in the first half and deliver in the second half. If you can deliver in the first half, even better, but that second half of the season is equaled out.

“I don’t think we’ve been terrible in the first half but I can point to some things that I wish I did differently. Texas for example, to avoid that incident with Colton (Herta) because we were quick at that point. We didn’t finish the race because of that.”

Lundgaard also stated that he’ll be looking to his more experienced teammates, Graham Rahal and Jack Harvey, throughout the remainder of the season.

“Throughout the whole season, they’ve both been extremely supportive trying to help me get up to speed quickly,” Lundgaard said. “Because in the end, that’s helping all three of us. The more we can help each other as a team, the better, and I think we’re in that position right now.”



After a rough start to the season, Lundgaard has become more consistent and faster. Photo: IndyCar/

A Sense of Danish Pride

IndyCar drivers come from all corners of the planet, but before Lundgaard, there were few Danish drivers to compete on the circuit.

That’s not to say that the Danes aren’t into cars or motorsport, though.

“The problem I’d say for Danish motorsport is that we don’t have the money for it,” Lundgaard said. “There aren’t many wealthy families that have the budget to spend on racing teams. We also don’t have many tracks so we go to the same track twice or three times a year. I wouldn’t say it’s boring, but it isn’t as exciting.

“For me looking at it, I think it’s going to be difficult for the next generation of Danes to make it up to the top level.”

However, Lundgaard could not be more proud to represent his country in IndyCar.

“For me, it's very special to carry the flag,” Lundgaard said. :We are an extremely small country. I think the population of Indiana (6.697 million) is more than our country (5.831 million). That says a lot.”

Lundgaard is also very happy to see two other Danish drivers making their way up the IndyCar ladder. Christian Rassmussen currently sits in sixth place in the Indy Lights standings, winning at Road America for Andretti Autosport.

Fellow Lights competitor Benjamin Peterson was also born in Denmark, though he races under the American flag and hails from Seattle.

“I know Christian Rasmussen very well,” Lundgaard said. “We used to race against each other 8-10 years ago in karting.

"I moved to Europe and he moved over here to race. Now, suddenly we live in the same building on the same floor and pretty much have dinner together every day. That’s pretty special.

"We’re finding memories in camera rolls from several years ago. It’s cool how small the world is. I don’t know Benjamin very well personally. I think for both of them to perform as well as they do in Indy Lights is great for us as Danes.”