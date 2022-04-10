Skip to main content
IndyCar video: Ride along during Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach qualifying

Check out how some drivers fared, as well as an interview with pole-sitter Colton Herta

IndyCar does a great job in producing videos for the media to use for their various reports.

AutoRacingDigest.com is following the lead of our parents -- Sports Illustrated and FanNation -- by providing unique video for fans to watch to give them a true insider's perspective.

Thanks again to IndyCar for the following video from Saturday's qualifying for Sunday's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach:

 Video courtesy IndyCar

IndyCar

