IndyCar video: Ride along during Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach qualifying
Check out how some drivers fared, as well as an interview with pole-sitter Colton Herta
IndyCar does a great job in producing videos for the media to use for their various reports.
AutoRacingDigest.com is following the lead of our parents -- Sports Illustrated and FanNation -- by providing unique video for fans to watch to give them a true insider's perspective.
Thanks again to IndyCar for the following video from Saturday's qualifying for Sunday's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach:
Video courtesy IndyCar