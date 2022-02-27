Scott McLaughlin Holds off Alex Palou to Score Maiden Win in IndyCar Opener

Race one of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series saw a new face reach Victory Lane for the first time in the person of New Zealand native Scott McLaughlin.

The Team Penske driver started Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg from the pole position for the first time in his career and backed it up by holding off 2021 IndyCar champ Alex Palou and Penske teammate Will Power to score his maiden series win.

It was McLaughlin's first win in his 18th career IndyCar start. He led nearly half of the 100-lap race, pacing the field for 49 of those laps. It was also the 223rd IndyCar Series win for Team Penske.

The 28-year-old Kiwi inherited the race lead with 21 laps remaining after fellow countryman Scott Dixon went to the pits. As the race was getting closer to the finish, McLaughlin was held up with 13 laps remaining by Jimmie Johnson, which allowed Johnson’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Palou, to catch up and give McLaughlin a serious challenge in the closing laps.

However, Mclaughlin was able to hold on and started his sophomore IndyCar season off by crossing the finish line first.

“This is unbelievable,” McLaughlin said after the race. "Thank you to Roger Penske and everyone who put their faith in me, DEX Energy for jumping on board and trusting me, and Roger Penske and Tim Cindric for giving me the opportunity to come here.

"I miss my mom and dad dearly and my family (McLaughlin’s family is still in Australia due to COVID-19 restrictions). I wish you guys were here.”

McLaughlin’s feat was more impressive considering his previous best finish on a street course was 11th. In fact, he only had one podium finish in his rookie season - a second-place finish at Texas.

“I was worried about my average so I had to come out and win!” McLaughlin said. “I’m just very proud.

"We put a lot of hard work in – not just me but all these guys on pit stop practice, engineering from Ben (Brentzman) to make me good to give me a car that I like. I’m just pleased.”



McLaughlin was so excited about the win that he inadvertently fell after climbing out of his race car. Photo: IndyCar

Palou wrecked during Saturday's practice but his team not only repaired his race car, they likely made it even better after repairs were completed, given his runner-up finish.

“It was close,” Palou said. “It was really, really close, but I don't think we had the pace (McLaughlin) had today. Like he was on rails, and he knew where to go fast and where to obviously save some fuel at the end.

"I was just there trying to make some pressure so hopefully he made a mistake or anything, but no, he was all good.

"Congrats to him. I'm super happy that he got his first win. Yeah, I'm happier that we got our first podium of the year.”

Sunday's three podium finishers celebrate in the 2022 IndyCar season opener, from left: runner-up Alex Palou, race winner Scott McLaughlin and third-place finisher Will Power. Photo: IndyCar.

Finishing third behind McLaughlin and Palou was Will Power. Colton Herta and Romain Grosjean finished fourth and fifth, respectfully. Rinus VeeKay, Graham Rahal, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson and Takuma Sato rounded out the top 10.

Meanwhile, Christian Lundgaard was the highest-finishing driver of the six rookies in the race. The 20-year-old Danish driver finished 11th in his second series start.

However, several drivers struggled in the race including Alex Rossi (20th in the 26-driver field), Jimmie Johnson 23rd), Conor Daly (21st) and

The next round of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, the XPEL 375, takes place on March 20 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Also, earlier in the day in the Indy Lights season opener, also on the St. Pete temporary street course, Matthew Brabham roared to the win.