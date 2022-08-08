Skip to main content

IndyCar video: Catch the top highlights of Nashville race in just six minutes!

Catch all the big passing and all the big wrecks, courtesy of IndyCar and NBC

Did you miss Sunday's Big Machine Music City Grand Prix? Did you forget to set your DVR to record it? 

That's okay, courtesy of IndyCar and NBC, here's a chance to catch all the highlights of the race -- and yes, even the lowlights for some of the unfortunate drivers who were caught up in some of the day's misfortunate events.

Click on the video above and you can catch all the action.

Race Highlights_ 2022 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix_MP4 29_97Fps_m68085 (1)
