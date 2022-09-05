IndyCar VIDEO: Watch highlights of Portland race, McLaughlin win

If you're an IndyCar fan, we're giving you more than just words and photos.

How about some video highlights of the day?

Here are the video highlights, courtesy of the fine folks at IndyCar (read the script below for where each segment is and at what time stamp if you want to go directly to that part of the action). Enjoy!

0:00-0:05 slate

0:05-0:13 Aerial view of Portland International Raceway

0:13-0:19 Scene of Mount Hood

0:19-0:41 Start of race

0:41-1:11 Romain Grosjean goes off-track

1:11-1:29 Conor Daly's car catches fire exiting pits

1:29-1:40 Jimmie Johnson spins

1:40-1:59 Scott McLaughlin and Will Power exit the pits

1:59-2:19 Rinus Veekay and Jimmie Johnson make contact (only caution of race)

2:19-2:47 Restart of race

2:47-2:59 Pato O'Ward gives up position to Scott Dixon

2:59-3:24 Christian Lundgaard in the Turn 1 runoff area

3:24-3:39 Will Power running in second

3:39-3:53 Scott Dixon running in third

3:53-4:49 Scott McLaughlin wins and celebrates

4:49-4:52 slate

4:52-5:25 Scott McLaughlin interview

5:25-5:28 slate

5:28-6:30 Will Power interview

6:30-6:33 final slate