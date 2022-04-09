IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson wrecks, hand in splint, status for Sunday's Long Beach race uncertain

Skip to main content
Johnson injured his right hand after his car slammed head-on into a tire barrier in Friday's practice session.

Jimmie Johnson suffered an injury to his right hand in a crash during practice Friday at Long Beach. Photo: Chris Jones/IndyCar.

Jimmie Johnson’s status for Sunday’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is uncertain after injuring his right hand in a practice crash late Friday afternoon.

The seven-time IndyCar champ and second-year IndyCar driver lost control of his No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara-Honda and slammed head-on into a tire barrier in Turn 5 of the twisting temporary street course layout.

Johnson apparently failed to take his hand off the steering wheel upon impact, causing the injury. While the rest of himself was uninjured, Johnson was fitted with a splint on his right hand that extended almost all the way up to his right elbow.

It was not revealed whether Johnson suffered any significant damage such as one or more broken fingers or if he just suffered perhaps a sprain of his hand.

Despite the injury, Johnson appeared to be in a relatively good mood when he took to Twitter with a video describing the accident and how he was doing.

Always keeping fans in mind, Johnson apologized for having to miss an autograph session, but the right-handed Johnson had to cancel because he obviously could not grip a pen with a splint on his hand and arm.

“Hey everybody, as you can see, I’m a little banged up here and have a splint on,” Johnson said. “First and foremost, apologies to the fans at the autograph session I wasn’t able to attend. Clearly, I’ve got something else going on here.

“I’m on my way to be further evaluated just to get a good honest look and understand what my options are. I really don’t have any clarity at this point. And I look forward to updating you all very soon.”

Johnson, who is coming off the best finish of his brief IndyCar career – sixth at Texas two weeks ago – is expected to be reevaluated by IndyCar medical personnel on Saturday. Chip Ganassi Racing officials have not indicated whether they have a replacement driver in mind if Johnson cannot compete in Sunday’s race.

Last season, veteran IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan filled in for Johnson on oval track races and was originally expected to only compete in this year’s Indy 500 for CGR. Whether Kanaan could get to Long Beach from his Miami home and potentially replace Johnson if needed is also uncertain.

The NTT IndyCar Series is scheduled to have five on-track sessions on Saturday. There will be one practice session from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm ET, followed by four qualifying sessions, including eliminations and setting the front of the field with the Firestone Fast Six.

The first round of qualifying is from 3:05 pm to 3:15 pm ET, the second round is from 3:25 pm to 3:35 pm ET, eliminations are from 3:45 pm to 3:55 pm ET, and finally, the Fast Six round is slated to run from 4:05 pm to 4:20 pm ET.

Sunday will include a warm-up round from Noon to 12:30 pm ET, followed by the race from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm ET, televised on NBC.

