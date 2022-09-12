Watch VIDEO of IndyCar season finale as Will Power takes championship in under 5 minutes!

Skip to main content
Courtesy of NBC and IndyCar, here are the top highlights of Sunday's season-ending Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Will Power held off former champions like six-time champ Scott Dixon, two-time champ Josef Newgarden and guys seeking their first IndyCar crowns, Scott McLaughlin and Marcus Ericsson, to earn his own second career championship Sunday.

It wasn't easy, but Power made it look that way. He knew that all he needed to do was finish third and the championship was his -- and that's exactly what he did by finishing third.

Check out the video below that illustrates the top highlights of the race -- all within five minutes:

