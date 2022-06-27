Skip to main content
Sweet sound: Chase Elliott strums a great tune en route to second Cup win of year at Nashville

Sweet sound: Chase Elliott strums a great tune en route to second Cup win of year at Nashville

Elliott became the fifth driver to win two races this season, but more importantly, he maintains his stranglehold on the top spot in the Cup standings for the 12th straight week

Chase Elliott celebrates after Sunday's win in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. (Photo by Harold Hinson/HHP for Chevy Racing)

Elliott became the fifth driver to win two races this season, but more importantly, he maintains his stranglehold on the top spot in the Cup standings for the 12th straight week

Editor’s note: Final results, race notes and updated driver standings follow at the end of this story. Also, due to technical difficulties, we will not have What Driver's Said until Monday.

If Chase Elliott was a country music singer, he might think about recording a song like, “Mama’s, PLEASE Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Racers.”

For it was at Nashville Superspeedway, in the home of country music, that Elliott solidified even more of his stranglehold on the top spot in the NASCAR Cup standings, earning his second win of the season, by capturing Sunday’s Ally 400.

Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing

Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing

The race, which started shortly after 5 pm ET, was stopped three times due to either reports of lightning within an eight-mile radius of the race track, or due to rain, and didn’t finish until just before midnight.

At one point when the rain grew heavy after stoppage following Lap 124, there was a question whether the event would restart – or potentially be pushed back to finish Monday.

But Mother Nature and NASCAR both waited it out and Elliott was able to complete all 300 laps en route to taking the lead on Lap 262 and held on through Lap 300 to take the checkered flag for the 15th time in his Cup career.

“So proud of our team,” Elliott said in what was Hendrick Motorsports’ sixth overall win this season. “We had a kind of a setback about halfway, but was able to get the NAPA Chevy back dialed in and get back in the mix. It was a long day, a fun day. Thank you guys so much for hanging out in there, fired up.

“We’ve had a pretty rough month, month and a half. It’s just nice to get back going in the right direction. Getting a win’s always huge and to do it in a really cool city like Nashville is even better.”

Elliott’s win leaves nine races left for four other winless drivers in 2022 to clinch a spot for the upcoming 10-race playoffs.

Elliott also becomes the fifth driver to win two races this season – no other driver has won more than two – with seven other drivers having earned one win apiece.

“I’m looking forward to getting home and seeing my family, seeing my mom and dad, and hopefully enjoy this this week,” Elliott said. “These things (wins) are hard to come by. You have to enjoy them and never know when or if you’ll ever get another one.”

Chase Elliott plays a victory tune -- well, at least he did a good job of faking it, given he admitted after the race he doesn't play the guitar but now wants to learn -- after winning Sunday's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. (Photo by Jim Fluharty/HHP for Chevy Racing)

Chase Elliott plays a victory tune -- well, at least he did a good job of faking it, given he admitted after the race he doesn't play the guitar but now wants to learn -- after winning Sunday's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. (Photo by Jim Fluharty/HHP for Chevy Racing)

The win was Elliott’s second on an all-concrete surface this season. The other was six weeks ago at Dover Motor Speedway. He has led the NASCAR Cup standings since the fifth race of the season – ironically, at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kurt Busch finished runner-up, followed by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five.

Sixth through 10th were pole-sitter Denny Hamlin, followed by Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick.

Speaking of Harvick, he holds a nine-point edge over Stewart Haas Racing teammate and 17th-ranked Aric Almirola for the cutoff line for the 16th and final playoff spot. Ironically, all four SHR drivers – Harvick, Almirola, Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe – remain winless in what has been an obviously very difficult season for the veteran team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart.

Who knows, given what Stewart showed in Saturday night’s Superstar Racing Experience race at South Boston, Virginia, proving that he can still wheel a race car – and, more importantly, still win – at the age of 51, maybe the pride and joy of Indiana might consider a Cup comeback to get the obviously struggling SHR back on the right track.

Okay, just kidding. Let’s get back to more seriousness: Tyler Reddick is 18th in the standings, 52 points behind Harvick for the final playoff spot, while Austin Dillon is 53 points back in 19th and Erik Jones is 20th, 58 points back.

The NASCAR Cup Series now moves on next Sunday, July 3, to the longest road course on the schedule, the 4.014-mile, 14-turn layout at Road America in central Wisconsin.

12217_UNOFFRES
12217_RNOTES
a2f4c0c1c27045ad8af0e1cf5f06e1f7WZ8pByjWeMhY6gkE-0
a2f4c0c1c27045ad8af0e1cf5f06e1f7WZ8pByjWeMhY6gkE-1

Chase Elliott celebrates after Sunday's win in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. (Photo by Harold Hinson/HHP for Chevy Racing)
NASCAR

Sweet sound: Chase Elliott strums a great tune en route to second Cup win of year at Nashville

By Jerry Bonkowski54 minutes ago
unnamed (17)
NHRA

VIDEOS: See who won NHRA final rounds at Norwalk -- and how they did it

By Jerry Bonkowski3 hours ago
Sunday's NHRA winners at Norwalk, Ohio (from left): Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Robert Hight (Funny Car). Photo courtesy NHRA.
NHRA

NHRA: Salinas, Hight, Enders, Sampey are the big winners at Norwalk, Ohio

By Jerry Bonkowski4 hours ago
casey putsch Youtube promo video screenshot
Extras

Introducing The Putsch Perspective video series

By Jerry Bonkowski6 hours ago
Brittany Force is No. 1 heading into Sunday's final eliminations of the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. Photo courtesy NHRA.
NHRA

NHRA videos: See how drivers earned No. 1 qualifying spots for Sunday's final eliminations

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 26, 2022
Ron Capps is shooting for his second straight win in Sunday's final eliminations of the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. Photo courtesy NHRA.
NHRA

NHRA: Capps, B. Force, Enders, Krawiec are No. 1 going into Sunday's eliminations at Norwalk

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 26, 2022
c472d2bd72df77415ee280d4ced4f35e
IndyCar

Gone Forever, Part 2: Five Places Where The Streets Have Gone Silent for IndyCar

By Matthew KnellJun 24, 2022
Despite his struggles this season, McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo was all smiles last weekend at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. Photo: USA Today Sports / Eric Bolte
Formula One

F1: A McLaren-Ricciardo Divorce is Needed for Both Sides

By Bryce KellyJun 24, 2022