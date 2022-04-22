Here's what you need to know about Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Talladega (video)

Check out AutoRacingDigest.com's thoughts on "the big one" at 'Dega, will things be different Sunday because of the Next Gen car, and who are the favorites to win?

In the first of many more videos to come over the coming months, AutoRacingDigest.com presents a video breakdown of this Sunday's Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Yours truly breaks things down, covering what may happen with the almost mandatory "big one" -- or multiple big one's -- at NASCAR's biggest speedway, how will drivers and crew chiefs plot strategy because of the still unknown commodity of the Next Gen car racing at Talladega?

And let's not forget who the favorites are. Right at the top of the list, six-time 'Dega winner Brad Keselowski. But can he do it with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing instead of his former team, Team Penske? And what other drivers have good chances of winning -- and who potentially may be the dark horse or longshot to avoid all the wrecks and drive right on into victory lane.

Check out the video above and look forward for more videos to come in the coming weeks. And enjoy the race, because if there's one thing about 'Dega OTHER than the big one that's almost always a sure bet, it's these races come with chaos, mayhem and especially high drama.

Oh yeah, and pray for good weather!