Skip to main content

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Talladega (video)

Check out AutoRacingDigest.com's thoughts on "the big one" at 'Dega, will things be different Sunday because of the Next Gen car, and who are the favorites to win?

In the first of many more videos to come over the coming months, AutoRacingDigest.com presents a video breakdown of this Sunday's Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Yours truly breaks things down, covering what may happen with the almost mandatory "big one" -- or multiple big one's -- at NASCAR's biggest speedway, how will drivers and crew chiefs plot strategy because of the still unknown commodity of the Next Gen car racing at Talladega?

And let's not forget who the favorites are. Right at the top of the list, six-time 'Dega winner Brad Keselowski. But can he do it with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing instead of his former team, Team Penske? And what other drivers have good chances of winning -- and who potentially may be the dark horse or longshot to avoid all the wrecks and drive right on into victory lane.

Check out the video above and look forward for more videos to come in the coming weeks. And enjoy the race, because if there's one thing about 'Dega OTHER than the big one that's almost always a sure bet, it's these races come with chaos, mayhem and especially high drama.

Oh yeah, and pray for good weather!  

2022 Geico 500 talladega logo
NASCAR

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Talladega (video)

By Jerry Bonkowski1 minute ago
Tyler Reddick, left, shows what being a good sport and class act is after last-lap incident at Bristol with Chase Briscoe (photo courtesy Bristol Motor Speedway).
NASCAR

Give credit where it's due: Reddick displayed grace, sportsmanship and class at Bristol

By Kirby ArnoldApr 18, 2022
Kyle Busch snuck by a spinning Tyler Reddick (No. 8) to win Sunday's Food City Dirt Race in one of the most dramatic finishes Bristol Motor Speedway has seen in decades. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Breaking It Down: Bristol finish was one for the ages

By Austin DickeyApr 18, 2022
Before he went to his post-race press conference, Kyle Busch celebrated in victory lane after winning Sunday's Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
NASCAR

VIDEO: Bristol post-race press conference: Kyle Busch, crew chief Ben Beshore, Coy Gibbs

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 18, 2022
bms-food-city-dirt-race-30
NASCAR

What Drivers Said: Bristol Dirt Race

By Michael EubanksApr 18, 2022
What might have been for Tyler Reddick ended up with a bitter runner-up finish in Sunday night's Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Bristol Dirt Race: Final results, updated driver standings and race notes

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 18, 2022
Kyle Busch takes the checkered flag to win Sunday's Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Kyle Busch stuns himself: “I didn’t even do anything” – and yet he still won!

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 18, 2022
Cole Custer will sit on the pole for Sunday night's Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo and all videos courtesy NASCAR.
NASCAR

More NASCAR Videos from Bristol: Dirt Race pole winner Cole Custer and Kurt Busch

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 16, 2022