Breaking It Down: Bristol finish was one for the ages

“WHO’S GONNA SAVE IT… NEITHER ONE! THEY BOTH SPIN OUT AND KYLE BUSCH STEALS ONE!”

The disbelief in Fox Sports' announcer Mike Joy’s voice as he called the jaw-dropping finish to Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway said it all. After Tyler Reddick’s first career victory slipped out of his grasp on account of a spinning Chase Briscoe in the final turn, fans everywhere are still in shock as they process the race-defining moment that gifted Kyle Busch his first win of the season.

Now that everyone has had the chance to catch their breath after that unbelievable finish, it's time to break it down.

After leading the field to green following the race's second and final rain delay, Reddick ran away from the field and set his sights on reaching victory lane for the first time in his Cup Series career. As the laps wound down, it became clear that the only thing standing in between him and the checkered flag was a hard-charging Chase Briscoe.

Briscoe drove like a man on a mission in pursuit of Reddick. The two drivers checked out from the rest of the field throughout the final stint, but inch by inch Briscoe closed in on Reddick’s back bumper as the laps wound down.

Just before taking the white flag, Briscoe got the edge he needed to get a shot at passing Reddick in the form of lapped traffic. The lapped cars forced both drivers to take the high side as they went into Turn 1 for the final time, but Briscoe entered just a few feet lower than Reddick.

This allowed Briscoe to gain the extra ground he needed exiting Turn 2. As he rode Reddick’s bumper down the straightaway, everyone in attendance knew they were in to see a wild finish.

On corner entry, Briscoe dove deep down into Turn 3 and got underneath Reddick. Both drivers slid up the track, but Briscoe came in too hot to maintain control. As his back end slipped out from underneath him, he slid up into Reddick’s quarter panel and turned him around. The two drivers fought hard to save it, but neither could hang on as they slid down the steep banking.

Reddick’s hunger to win showed as he quickly spun the car around and jumped in the gas, only for Kyle Busch to speed past him for the win just a few feet before the finish line. Even with the spin, Reddick had come so close to victory, only to have it ripped away from him as he approached the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Briscoe’s car came to a stop on the apron and fell back to a disappointing 22nd-place finish.

After the race, Reddick was surprisingly calm and professional despite having his heart broken just moments earlier. He even took some responsibility for his part in the ordeal:

“I get it,” Reddick said. “I literally would have done the exact same thing if I was in his position, if I had gotten to the leader’s bumper coming into Turn 3 for the final time.”

He continued to explain why he did not confront Briscoe about the incident, saying, “It’s Easter, for one, and two, I mean, I just look at it like I could have done a better job the last couple of laps to keep distance between us, a gap between us honestly.”

Reddick’s accountability is admirable, but he has every reason to point the finger at Briscoe. If it were not for Briscoe’s risky move, Reddick would have finally secured that elusive first win that he has been so close to for the last few years -- only to wind up with a runner-up finish for the fourth time in his Cup career.

However, that’s not to say Briscoe was particularly dirty for his move, either.

Briscoe did what he had to do for the win. The botched slide job attempt looks like a reckless decision in hindsight, but in the moment, it was the only way Briscoe had a chance to get past Reddick.

That’s what racing is all about. It’s refreshing to see drivers willing to risk a second-place finish to try for a win and even after going home with a poor result, Briscoe’s only focus was owning up to his mistakes.

“I feel terrible," Briscoe said after the race. "I was wanting to race him clean. I wasn’t gonna wreck him for the win. That’s why I tried to slide him and I was trying to leave him enough if I didn’t get there and that was my fault 100 percent. I hate it for Tyler. He’s a good friend of mine and I wanted to see a dirt guy win if it wasn’t me.”



The two met on pit road after the race where they exchanged handshakes and awkward smiles. Their pre-existing friendship certainly played a role in neutralizing the animosity, but through both their words and their expressions, it was apparent that both drivers were filled with disappointment on the inside.

As for Kyle Busch, he took full advantage of his good fortune and celebrated the win like any other. He even joked about backing into the win, which he accused Alex Bowman of earlier in the year at Las Vegas.

“Yeah, we backed into that one didn’t we?" Busch quipped. "Sure feels good just to get a win. It’s been a little bit of a long time here, but overall, just a great day."

Busch snapped a 25-race winless streak but also extended a streak that has seen him win at least one Cup race in each of the last 18 seasons, tying NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty for the same achievement. The win also qualified Busch for this year's NASCAR Cup playoffs.

Drama and emotions aside, the finish to the Food City Dirt Race was classic dirt racing. Briscoe’s drastic move ended the race on an exciting note that will ring through racing spaces for many years if NASCAR decides to never return to race again on dirt at Bristol.

While only time will tell what the future of NASCAR’s dirt experiment ends up being, the action fans saw on Sunday night was nothing short of electric.

Finishes like that are classic moments in NASCAR history, and regardless of the outcome, there is nothing like the excitement that comes with racing for a Cup Series win.

Follow Austin Dickey on Twitter @AustinIsTyping