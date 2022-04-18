Skip to main content
Bristol Dirt Race: Final results, updated driver standings and race notes

Here's everything you need to know about how Sunday's Food City Dirt Race played out.

What might have been for Tyler Reddick ended up with a bitter runner-up finish in Sunday night's Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

In one of the most dramatic race finishes NASCAR has seen in a long time, Kyle Busch came out of the proverbial nowhere to sneak past a spinning Tyler Reddick on the outside and needed just roughly 250 feet to cross the finish line as the race winner of Sunday night's Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Click here for the race story.

But that's not all. Here's the full statistical breakdown, including final results, updated driver standings and race notes.

Enjoy!

12209_UNOFFRES
12209_RNOTES
