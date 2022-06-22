Breaking News: Legendary motorsports entrepreneur O. Bruton Smith passes away at 95

Ollen Bruton Smith, more famously known as Bruton Smith, one of the most progressive and colorful innovators in the history of motorsports, passed away Wednesday from natural causes at the age of 95, Speedway Motorsports announced.

Smith, who founded Speedway Motorsports as well as Sonic Automotive, a group of several auto dealerships in the country, was known for a number of innovations including either building or renovating a number of the top racetracks in NASCAR, as well as developing such things as race-day suites and year-round condos at tracks such as Charlotte Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

Smith was born on March 2, 1927, the youngest of nine children, and was raised on a farm in Oakboro, North Carolina. As the media release announcing his death so accurately stated, "With an inspiring determination and relentless optimism, Smith built a business empire through the automotive and motorsports industries and left a legacy to inspire generations of his family, friends and colleagues."

“My parents taught us what work was all about,” Smith said in 2008. “As I look back, that was a gift, even though I certainly didn’t think so at the time. A lot of people don’t have that gift because they didn’t grow up working. But if you are on a family farm, that’s what you do. Everything is hard work.”

Smith's passing drew immediate reaction from the racing world, including NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France, who issued the following statement:

"Race fans are, and always will be, the lifeblood of NASCAR. Few knew this truth better than Bruton Smith. Bruton built his race tracks employing a simple philosophy: give race fans memories they will cherish for a lifetime. In doing so, Bruton helped grow NASCAR’s popularity as the preeminent spectator sport. His vision and legacy inspired many, and his fan-first mentality remains today through his son Marcus. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bruton Smith, a giant of our sport."

Bristol Motor Speedway, which Smith and Speedway Motorsports purchased in 1996, also issued a statement lamenting Smith's passing, per BMS President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell:

“It has been a true honor and privilege to have grown my entire career working for and being mentored by entrepreneur titans, Bruton Smith and his son, Marcus. Together they have created a family-like atmosphere at Speedway Motorsports, making today’s news of Bruton’s passing a sad day for all of us at Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway.

"The impact of Bruton’s contributions to the sports and entertainment world are too many to name, but his lasting legacy of building world-renowned destinations will stand the test of time. His contributions personally touched so many in the state of Tennessee throughout his businesses and philanthropic endeavors.

“His vision and passion for creating the most amazing experiences for our guests lives on today through his mantra of, ‘We work for the fans.’ We will continue to carry the torch he built and lit for us to the best of our abilities to honor and celebrate the legend we lost today.”

NASCAR Hall of Famer and the winningest driver in NASCAR Cup history with 200 victories, Richard Petty, issued the following statement about Smith's passing:

“With heavy hearts, we join the NASCAR community in mourning the passing of Bruton Smith. I remember first meeting Bruton in the '50’s at a dirt race where dad was racing and Bruton was the promoter at the time. Since then, Bruton became so much more than a track owner and promoter. He was a pioneer of our sport and instrumental in building it to what it is today. His vision and passion to make the sport better was seen and felt across many decades and generations of fans. From racetracks to Speedway Children’s Charities, Bruton touched the lives of so many and impacted the lives of everyone he met. Our hearts are with the Smith family during this difficult time.”

Las Vegas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Chris Powell had this statement about his longtime mentor, Bruton Smith:

“This is a sad day both professionally and personally. The world of motorsports has lost one of its greatest promoters and visionaries, and I have lost a mentor and a friend. What Bruton did to advance all forms of American motorsports into the modern era is unparalleled. His vision for turning race tracks into mega-use speedways and creating a fan experience – unmatched in all of motorsports – put him on the Mount Rushmore of sports promoters. And while he will be missed by many, his legacy will live on for generations of race fans.

“I have hundreds of fond memories of the times he spent with me, teaching me how best to operate this facility that has provided so much entertainment for so many millions of people. Bruton was always adamant that we keep the fans’ interests at the top of our priority list. That’s how he coined one of our company mottos, ‘We work for race fans.’

“On behalf of all of us at LVMS, our prayers go out to his sons Marcus, David and Scott, his daughter Anna Lisa and all of his family and friends.”

Smith founded Speedway Motorsports in December 1994 and took it public three months later, the first motorsports company to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Speedway Motorsports grew to the point where today it is second to only NASCAR in terms of ownership of motorsports entertainment facilities. Speedway Motorsports owns 11 racing facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and Kentucky Speedway.

Smith occasionally butted heads with NASCAR over the direction of the sport and leadership, but eventually both sides became strong partners and helped build the sport and take it to new heights.

Speedway Motorsports also owns several other subsidiaries including the Performance Racing Network (a radio network), SMI Properties, U.S. Legend Cars International and zMAX Micro Lubricants.

Smith founded Sonic Automotive in 1997, took it public on the New York Stock Exchange later the same year, and quickly grew it into one of the nation's largest companies and automotive retailers with over 160 retail dealerships in 23 states representing 25 different automotive brands. In 2014, Smith formed a subsidiary known as EchoPark Automotive, which has grown to 40 locations nationwide, providing high-quality, pre-owned vehicles.

Even though he passed on majority control of Speedway Motorsports to son Marcus several years ago, the elder Smith was still very active in how the company was run.

Here is the remainder of the press release that was issued announcing Smith's passing:

****************

Smith’s first job outside the family farm came at age 12 when he went to work at a local saw mill. Two days after graduating from Oakboro High School, Smith took a job in a hosiery mill, before he eventually made a purchase that would lead him to two successful business careers.

“I bought a race car for $700. The whole idea at that time was that I was going to be a race car driver,” Smith once explained. “I learned to drive, but that career didn’t last long.” Smith’s mother had other ideas and prayed to a higher authority. “She started fighting dirty,” laughed Smith in a 2005 interview with Motorsport.com. “You can’t fight your mom and God, so I stopped driving.”

Smith sold his first car, a 1939 Buick sedan, for a small profit and continued to sell cars from his mother’s front yard. The young entrepreneur also promoted his first race before he was 18 years old.

“There was a whole lot of unrest with the drivers and car owners at that time,” Smith continued. “We had a meeting and I was unlucky enough to be appointed a committee of one to promote a race. I had never done that, but I promoted a race in Midland, North Carolina, and I made a little bit of money, so I thought I’d try it again.”

In his early 20s, Smith’s career as promoter and car salesman took a turn when he was drafted by the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Smith served two years stateside as a paratrooper, then returned to selling cars and promoting auto races featuring the burgeoning National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR). Through a rough era for the sport, Smith was one of the first professional promoters to pay good purses, tend to the needs of the fans and find unique ways to promote events at speedways he leased around North Carolina.

“I'm a frustrated builder who had a knack for promoting races and it’s been fun to always try and push the sport to greater heights for the fans,” Smith told the Associated Press in 2015.

In 1959, he partnered with NASCAR driver Curtis Turner and built his first permanent motorsports facility, Charlotte Motor Speedway. The track opened in June 1960 with a 600-mile race, the longest ever in NASCAR’s history.

In the years that followed, Smith found success opening several automotive dealerships. Opened in 1966, his first dealership was Frontier Ford in Rockford, Ill, where he married and started a family. While growing his automotive business, Smith’s passion for auto racing never wavered.

“I love the racing business. I want to contribute more and more,” Smith said in 2015. “You hear us preach about ‘fan friendly.’ I think that is a driver for me to just do more things. I enjoy the contributions I’ve been able to make to the sport.”

Under Smith’s innovative direction, Speedway Motorsports facilities were the first in racing to add condominiums, fine-dining Speedway Clubs, superspeedway lighting and giant high-definition video screens.

“When you think about the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bristol, and tracks like New Hampshire and Sonoma and Atlanta, he’s been the best,” 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and fellow automobile dealer Roger Penske told NASCAR.com in 2016. “There’s no question. He set the bar.”

“His mind is racing all the time; he’s done so much for the sport,” said Rick Hendrick, an auto dealer and fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer, in a 2016 interview with NASCAR.com. “He’s so brave to step out and try things that have never been tried before. He helped build this sport.”

Following a 2021 victory at zMAX Dragway, John Force dedicated the win to Smith.

“I love this guy and everything he’s done for our sport,” said the 16-time NHRA champion. “I’m excited I get to send this trophy home to somebody I love---a guy who built our sport.”

“I learned from my own experience that when people go to an event – like a big race – they may know who won the race, but all the other stuff they don’t remember,” Smith once said.

“I want to put something on so regardless who won the race, it will be a memorable experience. We’re here to entertain fans, and I want them to go home with a memory that will last forever.”

A true entrepreneur at heart, Smith had a passion for growing people and business. His love of the automobile and racing businesses drove him to continually build and expand, all while taking care of his family and co-workers.

Among his accolades, Smith was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s 2016 class. In 2007, he was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame and he became a member of the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame in 2006.

Even with his many accomplishments in motorsports, Smith often commented that the auto retail business was his first love and maintained his primary office at his Town & Country Ford dealership in Charlotte throughout his distinguished career.

“You have trophies, you have championships, you have wins, but friends are what really make the difference,” fellow NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Darrell Waltrip said about Smith in 2019. “Bruton Smith has been one of my heroes since I started racing in NASCAR in 1972.”

In addition to his business interests, Smith founded Speedway Children's Charities in 1982 as a memoriam and legacy to his son, Bruton Cameron Smith, who passed away at a very young age. Given his experience, Smith became passionate about wanting to help children in need and Speedway Children’s Charities was created to focus on serving communities surrounding Speedway Motorsports race tracks. Speedway Children’s Charities chapters work with organizations to identify and resolve pressing issues ranging from learning disabilities and broken homes to hunger and childhood cancer.

Under Smith’s leadership, Speedway Children’s Charities has distributed more than $61 million to local organizations across the country that improve the quality of life for children in need.

Survivors include sons Scott, Marcus and David; his daughter, Anna Lisa; their mother, Bonnie Smith; and seven grandchildren. Information regarding funeral arrangements will be released at a later date.