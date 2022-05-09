Breaking It Down: Doublin' down at Darlington

The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway produced plenty of drama, carnage, and excitement on Sunday afternoon, but it was Joey Logano’s controversial move on William Byron that had everyone talking after the race.

After taking the lead from Logano on the final restart with 26 laps to go, William Byron ran away from the field and seemed well on his way to his third victory of the season. With the laps winding down, Byron’s potential win had all the makings for a moment of peak nostalgia for NASCAR fans during the sport’s beloved throwback weekend.

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon watched in attendance as Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevy donned the Hall of Famer’s iconic Dupont flames paint scheme that Gordon made famous during Byron’s childhood in the mid-2000s. For a moment, it seemed as though the stars had aligned for Byron to give his role model the ultimate tribute by taking the legendary bright yellow #24 back to victory lane one more time.

That is until Logano showed up to crash the party (and Byron.)

After facing a deficit of over one second with 10 laps to go, Logano found some extra speed and rapidly began running down Byron. Within a handful of laps, Byron’s comfortable lead had vanished and was replaced by a hard-charging Logano in his rearview mirror.

As the battle began to pick up in intensity and the interval between the drivers continued to shrink, Byron transitioned to a more defensive line.

Byron’s adjustment gave Logano even more momentum as he entered each corner a lane higher than Byron. Consequently, the higher line gave Logano huge runs on Byron down the straightaways each time the two drivers exited a corner, which shrunk the lead even faster.

Finally, Logano made it within striking distance with just two laps to go, and all eyes were on him to see how he may execute a pass for the lead.

Spectators got their answer shortly after as Logano got a huge run on Byron down the back straightaway and showed no signs of slowing down. While Byron braked to prepare for the corner, Logano’s car never slowed down. Instead, he jolted into Byron’s back bumper, which promptly punted Byron into the Turn 3 wall on corner entry.

Although moving a driver for the win is a staple of the sport’s hard-nosed history and identity that NASCAR fans love, Logano’s move raised some eyebrows. Not only did Logano move Byron before attempting to make a clean pass on him, but he also made no genuine attempt to make the corner safely without hitting Byron.

To make matters worse, he orchestrated the move with two laps to go as opposed to one, which left Byron to limp to a 13th-place finish instead of at least getting a much-deserved top-5.

After the race, Logano defended his aggressive move by saying, "You're not going to put me into the wall and not get anything back. That's not how it works."

The moment Logano referred to happened shortly after the final restart when Byron squeezed Logano into the wall on the straightaway during his pass for the lead. At initial glance, the minor contact seemed like classic Darlington racing more than anything else. In fact, the move was not even a topic of discussion until Logano brought it up in his post-race interviews.

Now, getting put in the wall is something that no driver takes lightly, but it's hard to say that Logano’s retaliation was simply an eye-for-an-eye. Byron’s move may have put Logano in the wall, but his car remained unharmed enough that he was able to run Byron back down.

As for Logano’s move on Byron, it damaged the car so severely that Byron fell 12 spots over the course of the final lap. In essence, Byron’s move gave Logano a Darlington stripe, while Logano’s move ruined Byron’s promising day.

Byron had some choice words for Logano after the race, saying, ​​”He’s just an idiot. He drove in there 10 mph too fast. With these Next Gen cars, he slammed me so hard he knocked the whole right side off the car. He’s just a moron. He can’t win a race, so he does it that way.”

It was clear that the move had ignited a fire inside of Byron. The cool, calm, and collected driver is one of the last guys in the Cup series garage area to resort to name-calling, but Logano clearly pushed Byron past his limits.

When asked if he cared about being called a moron in the post-race press conference, Logano burst into laughter and remarked, “I’ve been called a lot of things. A lot worse than moron, too. It’s whatever.”

While it seems as though Logano is unphased by Byron’s frustration, he should watch his back in the next few races. Only time will tell if Byron decides to retaliate for a move that Logano felt was justified. But if he does, it should spark an interesting rivalry to follow throughout the season.

All week, the discussion will rage about who was in the right and if Byron should return the favor. It’s hard to say how the narrative would shift if the roles were reversed, too.

Logano has built a reputation for doing anything to win and it has rubbed plenty of drivers and fans the wrong way in the past. At the end of the day, fans can all agree that they witnessed yet another thrilling finish on Sunday.

It’s also safe to say that the track famous for being too tough to tame lived up to its name Sunday.