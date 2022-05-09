Logano bumps Byron out of the way to win Goodyear 400 at Darlington

Editor's note: Full results, notes and updated driver points are at the end of this story.

In a race that celebrated NASCAR’s past with throwback paint schemes, fans were also treated to a good old-fashioned bump ‘n run to decide the race.

With two laps to go in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Joey Logano caught race leader William Byron in Turn 3 and gave Bryon’s car a hefty bump, sending the No. 24 car into the wall and allowing the No. 22 to drive right past.

Logano took the checkered flag to collect his first points-paying win in 40 races and his first NASCAR win of any kind since his victory in February's exhibition race at the Los Angles Memorial Coliseum.

In his post-race interview, Logano stated he was frustrated by an instance earlier in the race when Byron put him in the wall as the two fought for the lead on a restart.

“Just an incredible race there at the end with William,” Logano said. “I don’t know if he meant to get into me and fence me, but he did and at that point I felt like it was game on and was able to get back to him there the last few laps, pushing really hard, and just knew that was my shot to win the thing and I had to take it. Man, I’m so proud of this team.”

Tyler Reddick finished second, while Justin Haley had a great day and finished third. Kevin Harvick finished fourth, followed by Chase Elliott. Rounding out the top 10 were Christopher Bell, Michael McMdowell, Ricky Stenthouse Jr, Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez.

After the race, Byron, who ended up finishing 13th, was asked if he meant to make contact with Logano on the prior restart.

“No, I mean, we were really close off of (Turn) 2 and I think it spooked him and got him tight, and he was right against the wall and I got the lead," Byron said. "He does this stuff all the time. I've seen it with other guys. He drove in there 10 mph too fast, and with these Next Gen cars, he slammed me so hard it knocked the whole right side off the car and there was no way to make the corner.

“He can't win a race, so it does it that way. I don't know. It was close racing on the restart. We were faster than him. Obviously at the end, the right rear started to go away and yeah, he didn't even make it a contest.”

Several big-name drivers failed to complete the race. Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson finished dead last due to an engine failure, and Stage 2 winner Ross Chastain did not finish after crashing into the Turn 2 wall.

But the most notable incident occurred on Lap 262 when several drivers were taken out following a restart. Martin Truex Jr. was running in fifth place when he spun, causing several drivers to check up, resulting in a massive crash that ended the day for Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones and Cole Custer.

“[They] just checked up in front of me and [I] didn’t have enough time,” Wallace said. “You’re in the woods off of (Turn) 2 there. Just trying to figure out what I did to piss off the racing Gods. Another great car and another great finish that was going to be there and a disappointing result. Just frustrating.”

The NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Kansas Speedway for the Advent Health 400 on May 15.