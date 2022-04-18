Skip to main content
VIDEO: Bristol post-race press conference: Kyle Busch, crew chief Ben Beshore, Coy Gibbs

VIDEO: Bristol post-race press conference: Kyle Busch, crew chief Ben Beshore, Coy Gibbs

See what the winning driver, crew chief and team co-owner Coy Gibbs had to say after Sunday's dramatic win in the Food City Dirt Race

Before he went to his post-race press conference, Kyle Busch celebrated in victory lane after winning Sunday's Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tune in to Sunday night's post-race press conference at Bristol Motor Speedway with winning driver Kyle Busch, crew chief Ben Beshore and Joe Gibbs Racing co-owner, Coy Gibbs

Also, be aware there are periods of inactivity between Beshore's and Busch's sessions. Please be patient as the video plays out. 

