Rain forces postponement of NASCAR Cup race at Dover

Sunday's Duramax Drydene 400 didn't even get one-quarter of the way through before rain forced the race to be postponed.

The resumption of the event will take place at Noon ET on Monday -- weather permitting, of course.

Per the official news release from NASCAR: "The resumption of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway has been postponed until tomorrow (Monday, May 2), at noon ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio."

The garage will open at 9:30 a.m.

Kyle Larson was leading the race 78 laps into the 400-lap event around the one-mile Monster Mile when the clouds opened, bringing out the red flag race stoppage flag.

Rounding out the top 10 at the time of the postponement were Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., William Byron, Christopher Bell, Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch.