Skip to main content
Rain forces postponement of NASCAR Cup race at Dover

Rain forces postponement of NASCAR Cup race at Dover

Rain leads to interruption of Sunday's race. Event is scheduled to resume at Noon ET on Monday.

Kyle Larson looks on from under an umbrella during a rain delay in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Rain leads to interruption of Sunday's race. Event is scheduled to resume at Noon ET on Monday.

Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing

Sunday's Duramax Drydene 400 didn't even get one-quarter of the way through before rain forced the race to be postponed.

The resumption of the event will take place at Noon ET on Monday -- weather permitting, of course.

Per the official news release from NASCAR: "The resumption of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway has been postponed until tomorrow (Monday, May 2), at noon ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio."

The garage will open at 9:30 a.m.

Kyle Larson was leading the race 78 laps into the 400-lap event around the one-mile Monster Mile when the clouds opened, bringing out the red flag race stoppage flag.

Rounding out the top 10 at the time of the postponement were Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., William Byron, Christopher Bell, Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch.

Kyle Larson looks on from under an umbrella during a rain delay in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Rain forces postponement of NASCAR Cup race at Dover

By Jerry Bonkowski6 minutes ago
The winner's trophy earned by Pato O'Ward for capturing Sunday's IndyCar race at Barber Motorsports Park. Photo: IndyCar/Matt Fraver.
IndyCar

IndyCar at Barber: Results, driver standings, video highlights

By Jerry Bonkowski31 minutes ago
Pato O'Ward celebrates with his team after winning Sunday's IndyCar race at Barber Motorsports Park. Photo: IndyCar/Matt Fraver
IndyCar

Pato O’Ward collects first win of year in shootout of IndyCar's young guns

By Michael Eubanks1 hour ago
Casey Putsch and descendants of Louis Meyer in front of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Photo courtesy Meyer family.
IndyCar

Even at 41, Casey Putsch isn't giving up on his dream of racing in the Indy 500

By Jerry Bonkowski19 hours ago
Circle-K-NHRA-4Wide-Nationals-logo-678-678x381
NHRA

NHRA: John Force still has LOTS of speed left in him (see videos, plus Justin Ashley, Steve Johnson)

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 30, 2022
Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing
Extras

Check your weekend (racing) schedule here!

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 28, 2022
USATSI_11490110
Formula One

Formula One Panic Button: Who Should Hit It and Who Shouldn’t?

By Bryce KellyApr 28, 2022
Even though he was a very talented driver, Paul Tracy was also looked upon as somewhat of a villain during his IndyCar days because of his confrontations and attitude at times. Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig / USA Today Sports
IndyCar

Does IndyCar have too many 'likable' guys? Does it need a 'villain' to root against -- or for?

By Gregg FieldingApr 27, 2022