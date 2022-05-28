Skip to main content
After All-Star victory, Ryan Blaney looks to make it 2 grand slams in a row with Coca-Cola 600 win

After All-Star victory, Ryan Blaney looks to make it 2 grand slams in a row with Coca-Cola 600 win

Blaney's best finish in the 600 has been third. But with the confidence he and his team gained at Texas last Sunday, a second straight win is certainly in the realm of possibility.

Ryan Blaney hopes to put this colorful No. 12 in victory lane Sunday in the grueling Coca-Cola 600. Photo courtesy Team Penske.

Blaney's best finish in the 600 has been third. But with the confidence he and his team gained at Texas last Sunday, a second straight win is certainly in the realm of possibility.

One week after winning NASCAR’s All-Star race at Texas, Ryan Blaney is looking to win yet an even bigger race.

Blaney will be one of the 37 drivers entered in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 - the longest and most grueling race in NASCAR.

The Team Penske driver, whose best finish in the 600 was third in 2020, will mark the occasion by debuting a brand new paint scheme on his car this weekend, thanks in part to longtime sponsor BODYARMOR.

“This weekend, we’re going to have the BODYARMOR EDGE car for the 600,” Blaney said in an interview with Auto Racing Digest. “It’s a special paint scheme for a special event. I couldn’t think of a better combination.”

Indeed there perhaps is no better sponsor for a driver to have in NASCAR’s longest race than a sports drink. Hydration will be extremely important for all drivers, as the 600 is not a sprint - it's a marathon.

“You have to keep your body retaining fluids because you’re constantly losing them in the car,” Blaney said.

The 600 is also one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races. Up there with the Daytona 500 and Southern 500, it's a race every driver wants to win at some point in their career.

Blaney understands what makes the 600 so special.

“I grew up pretty close to Charlotte Motor Speedway and watched dad (Dave Blaney) race for many years at the 600,” Blaney said. “You understood what the race is and you understand the grueling side of the race as far as having to stay physically and mentally in it the whole race.

"I think that payoff - if you can do it at the end of the race - means so much more because it is such a tough one to stay in for 600 miles.”

But Blaney is hopeful he call pull it off on Sunday. And if he does win, he won’t be the only one celebrating.

“I’ve had some pretty good runs in it in the past and hopefully this year we can finally break through and win it because it's such a special race,” Blaney said. “It doesn’t only mean a lot to me. It’s everyone on the team who prepares these cars that can take 600 miles. It means a lot to them too.

"Not only do the drivers get pride in winning that race. It’s all about everyone on the team.”

All-Star win “more stressful than it needed to be”

When asked where he ranked his win in last Sunday’s All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway ranked among all the wins in his career, Blaney said it was “probably P1 on the most stressful side of it.”

“[It was] a lot more stressful than it needed to be, that’s for sure,” Blaney said.

Blaney was roughly 200 feet from crossing the finish line when NASCAR brought out a late caution due to a crash by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Normally, the race would have ended. But since the All-Star race had a provision stating it had to end under green, Blaney had to essentially win the race twice in a two-lap dash to the finish.

To add insult to injury, Blaney pulled his window net down as he thought the race was over. He had to hastily rig the net back into place in order to finish the race.

So where does Blaney rank it among his wins overall, stress and everything else combined?

“Super cool to do that in the fashion that we did it, but I don’t know,” Blaney said. “I feel that I’ve won a few other ones that are really special.

"That first Cup win (Pocono 2017) is obviously up there. But the All-Star race is such a cool event. And to do it the way we did it. We had everything in the bag and were cruising to the victory and then we got a big curveball thrown at us.”

But instead of striking out, he stepped back in the batter's box and hit a $1 million grand slam. Now he's hoping to do it again on Sunday.

Ryan Blaney hopes to put this colorful No. 12 in victory lane Sunday in the grueling Coca-Cola 600. Photo courtesy Team Penske.
NASCAR

After All-Star victory, Ryan Blaney looks to make it 2 grand slams in a row with Coca-Cola 600 win

By Michael Eubanks32 seconds ago
F1-logo
Formula One

Why you don’t want to watch Monaco Sunday if it’s your first F1 race

By Bryce Kelly22 hours ago
Will Helio Castroneves earn a fifth ring for his thumb in Sunday's Indianapolis 500? Photo: IndyCar.
IndyCar

Despite poor starting position, Helio Castroneves’ 'drive for five' is still alive

By Michael Eubanks23 hours ago
Pato O'Ward has a lot to smile about after it was announced Friday that he's signed a contract extension with Arrow McLaren SP through 2025. Photo: IndyCar / James Black.
IndyCar

Pato O'Ward is going nowhere -- he signs extension with Arrow McLaren SP

By Michael Eubanks23 hours ago
Will Sunday's race be the final F1 event at Monaco? Photo: GEPA/USA Today Sports
Formula One

What might happen to F1 race in Monaco?

By Gregg Fielding23 hours ago
Bruno Junqueira was bumped not once but twice from the Indy 500 after making the field. Photo: Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports.
IndyCar

You made the Indy 500! ... Wait, on second thought ... 5 drivers who missed the Indy 500 after making the race

By Matthew KnellMay 27, 2022
PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying Day One Post-Qualifying Press Conference_HLS Video_m58090
IndyCar

Put this racing weekend on your schedule

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 27, 2022
Juan Pablo Montoya - Indianapolis 500 Practice - By_ Joe Skibinski_LargeImageWithoutWatermark_m58927
IndyCar

Can Jimmie Johnson win the Indy 500? Two-time winner Juan Pablo Montoya thinks so

By Michael EubanksMay 26, 2022