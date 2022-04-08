It's Time to Check Your (Racing) Schedule
Here's everything you need to know about all of this weekend's action, including TV times for F1, IndyCar and NASCAR
Busy, busy, busy. That's what this weekend will be as Formula One, IndyCar and NASCAR are all in action.
F1 is in Australia, IndyCar is at Long Beach and NASCAR is at Martinsville.
The only series not racing this weekend is the NHRA, which is off for the next two weeks, not resuming until April 22-24 in the final national event race at Houston Raceway Park.
Check out this weekend's whole TV schedule from our buddy Jay Wells at Jay Wells Racing: