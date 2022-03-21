Breaking It Down: How William Byron won at the 'new' Atlanta Motor Speedway

William Byron fought off a hard-charging Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain to take the checkered flag in Sunday’s Folds of Honor Quicktrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Even with the close racing that produced 20 different leaders throughout the evening, Byron and his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro were the class of the field. He won the first stage and led a race-high 111 laps en route to the third victory of his career, making him the fifth different winner of the 2022 season.

The track’s new configuration raced like a superspeedway which seemed to benefit Byron, who got his first career win at Daytona in 2020. After taking the lead from Bubba Wallace with 10 laps to go, Byron seemed like a sitting duck at the mercy of a big run in the closing laps.

Yet, Byron’s knack for superspeedway racing came into play on the final lap as he managed to disrupt the runs behind him using throttle control.

“Honestly, the last few laps there and trying to manage the gap to Bubba and trying to not get too far out front," Byron said of his win. "You know, my spotter Brandon (Lines), it’s his first win, so congrats to him. Thanks to this whole team. They’ve done a great job this year."

Even Wallace commended Byron for his defense late in the race, saying, "I was trying to get a run on Byron. He did a really good job, his car was fast, and he was lifting to kind of block the run, which was the right thing to do."

The big runs and pack racing that the “new” reconfigured and resurfaced Atlanta Motor Speedway created made for a chaotic evening, to say the least. There were a track-record 46 lead changes to go along with 11 cautions that involved 27 cars throughout the entire event. Essentially, the track raced like a miniature Daytona, but its narrow surface left drivers with nowhere to hide from the carnage.

Byron’s speed kept him clear of most of the incidents throughout the day. Luckily, he also managed to avoid the few instances where one of the leaders cut a tire in front of the field and collected multiple cars with them.

Perhaps a growing pain for the track’s new surface, the issue of leaders cutting tires will have to be resolved before heading back to Atlanta in July. Nonetheless, Byron’s setup was spot-on throughout the day and it afforded him the dominant speed he needed to take home the checkered flag.

Byron credited his team for the dominant setup, saying, “We worked hard overnight. Had a pretty rough practice and worked hard on it and got it handling well. It was kind of an intermediate style with a little bit of speedway into it, so a lot of fun.”

That mix of intermediate and speedway was something that fans have never seen before in NASCAR, but it made a strong first impression. The balance of the two types of tracks made for close racing, yet still showed hints of the technical side of intermediate racing with adjustments and setups playing a larger role.

Crew chief Randy Fogle seemed to find the sweet spot between the two styles of racing and it propelled Byron to an impressive win on Sunday evening.

The strong performance gave Byron perhaps one of the calmest days out of everyone in the field, surprisingly. While everyone behind him dodged wrecks and jockeyed for position, Byron strategically danced around the top-five all day before making the right moves at the right times to secure the win.

The win moves Byron to 4th in the points standings as he becomes the third Hendrick driver to win a race this year.

Byron and the rest of the Cup series now head to the first road course of the year at the Circuit of Americas for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this Sunday, March 27th.