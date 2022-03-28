Breaking It Down: A crazy final lap at COTA leaves almost everyone stunned

WHAT. A. FINISH.

In one of the most dramatic race endings in recent memory, Ross Chastain emerged victorious over A.J. Allmendinger and Alex Bowman to get his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory in Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

While there was plenty of excitement throughout the race on the Circuit of the Americas road course due to tight battles and constant spins, the topic on everyone’s minds was the thrilling final lap that intensified with every turn.

Chastain and his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet were the class of the field throughout the day and only seemed to get better as the race went on. By halfway through the final stage, Chastain held a healthy lead over the field, but Allmendinger lurked within striking distance the entire time.

Allmendinger toyed with Chastain as the laps wound down, searching for the best places to stage a pass as if he was a lion sizing up his prey. The storied road course ringer moved strategically through the closing laps, waiting to pounce on Chastain.

That is, until a couple of late-race cautions set up overtime and changed the entire dynamic of the race.

When the field returned to green for the final time, the frenzy for position began. Drivers were three- and even four-wide as they barreled into Turn 1, fighting for every position they could take in the final laps. As the herd of cars exited the corner and spread out, Chastain and Allmendinger passed leader Tyler Reddick and ran away from the field.

Yet, they were not alone. In classic Alex Bowman fashion, the No. 48 Chevy emerged from the pack, tailing the leaders in hot pursuit of the win after an otherwise quiet day.

By the time Chastain came around to take the white flag, it seemed as though he had a healthy lead. He maintained the lead over Allmendinger through the first few corners of the last lap, leaving everyone unprepared for the action that was about to ensue.

As the two drivers approached the middle section of the course, Allmendinger began nailing his marks and made a heroic charge at Chastain. Within an instant, Allmendinger went from barely keeping pace with Chastain to outbraking him in every corner, getting to his bumper, and forcing him to take a defensive line as a result.

The two raced each other hard, each one trying a different line than the other as they tried to get ahead. The mano-y-mano battle only lasted a few corners before the two made contact, which threw them both wide off of the corner exit.

Like clockwork, the contact left the door wide open for Bowman to swoop in and take the lead with just a couple of corners to go.

At this point, Bowman and Allmendinger were neck-and-neck while Chastain rode Allmendinger’s bumper like a man on a mission. As the three cars hurtled down the straightaway into the next turn, they looked on the verge of chaos.

“(Chastain’s) gonna have to move them both! He’s gonna have to move them both!” Fox Sport’s Clint Bowyer exclaimed as he watched the battle.

Which is exactly what Chastain did.

He rode Allmendinger’s bumper relentlessly, with no intentions of letting up. The persistence became too much, and Allmendinger ultimately lost control and shot up into Alex Bowman. The contact left the path wide open for Chastain to cruise through the last two corners while Allmendinger finished a disappointing 33rd and Bowman overcame the contact to finish second.

Chastain showed he was willing to do whatever it took to get his first Cup win, which is an admirable mentality to have at this level of competition. With grit and persistence, he proved how much he wanted this win.

And when Chastain hoisted his iconic victory watermelon as if it were the Harley J. Earl trophy after winning the Daytona 500, it was clear he had no regrets.

“We raced hard, both of us," Chastain told Fox Sports after he bit into a mouth full of freshly-smashed watermelon. "I know (Allmendinger) owes me one, but when it comes to a Cup win, I can’t go down without a fight.”

Chastain did what he had to in order to get the win, and it showed precisely why NASCAR could produce great road-course racing with stock cars. The racing is close, with action spread out all over the track, and the unique designs allow for wildcards like Chastain to come away with the win against all odds.

Having moved up to fourth in the standings while securing an all-but-guaranteed playoff spot to go along with the first-ever Cup team victory for Trackhouse Racing, it would seem Chastain made the right choice on the final lap.

It will be interesting to watch Chastain and his No. 1 team in the coming weeks, as they have shown tremendous speed in the early going, and they may progress even further now that they have a win under their belts.