Winning - and watermelon - never tasted sweeter for Chastain

Some people like to eat their watermelon chilled and plain. Others like to sprinkle some salt on top to give it a bit more flavor and taste.

In a way, the latter garnishment is what Ross Chastain did in Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. While he may not have had a salt shaker handy when he celebrated in victory lane, there’s no question Chastain rubbed some virtual salt into the wounds of both A.J. Allmendinger and Alex Bowman.

In earning his first NASCAR Cup career win, on a road course no less, the 29-year-old Alva, Florida watermelon farmer – yes, he raises them when he’s not piloting a race car – finally sealed a deal he’s been working on for the last four races, namely, earning his first visit to a Cup victory lane.

After finishing third at Las Vegas and runner-up in the last two previous events at Phoenix and Atlanta, Chastain was in no way, shape or form to be denied Sunday – even if it meant having Allmendinger in particular, and Bowman to a lesser extent, ticked off at him.

In what will likely go down as one of the most thrilling and exciting finishes in NASCAR in recent memory, Chastain went from first to third and then back to first on the final lap before closing the deal and taking the checkered flag.

But it wasn’t a simple task. Allmendinger bumped Chastain from behind, briefly sending Chastain slightly off-track before he roared back and repaid the deed a few seconds later, butting Allmendinger into Bowman, causing AJ to spin out and go from what seemed a certain win or runner-up finish at the very least, to a disappointing 33rd-place outing.

Needless to say, Allmendinger – who was hoping for a weekend sweep after winning Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at COTA – was ticked off at how Chastain took what would have been Allmendinger’s third career Cup win from him.

While the ‘Dinger acted professionally, you could tell by his verbiage he was seething inside.

“At the end of the day, we’ve all got to look at ourselves in the mirror and if you’re okay with it, you’re okay with it,” Allmendinger told Fox Sports. “Each person is different. I think if we would have had just a long run, no one was going to be able to touch us.

“I was doing everything I could to try to sweep the weekend for (Kaulig Racing). We were that close.”

But let’s not forget that Allmendinger was the first one to throw down the gauntlet when he forced Chastain into the marbles and almost totally off the course. If the roles were reversed and Chastain would have lost because of Allmendinger’s actions, the watermelon farmer would likely be spitting some seeds in ‘Dinger’s direction, for sure.

Even though Allmendinger didn’t feel he did anything wrong, the replay showed otherwise.

Still …

“Like I said, at the end of the day, each person has to make the move they’re comfortable with and that’s fine,” Allmendinger said. “At the end of the day, we knew we had a shot to win the race. It’s tough to win a Cup race so when you put yourself in a position to legitimately run upfront all day and have a shot to win it, it’s a pretty great day. Unfortunately, we just needed about two more corners.”

More unfortunately, he didn’t get those two more corners.

Chastain could certainly understand Allmendinger’s bitterness, and it’s likely the latter will extract his revenge at some point down the road.

“A.J., I know he’s going to be upset with me, but we raced hard, both of us, and he owes me one,” Chastain acknowledged to Fox Sports. “But when it comes to a Cup win, I can’t let that go down without a fight.”

Bowman, meanwhile, in a way was the direct beneficiary of Allmendinger’s misfortune, as he wound up finishing second behind Chastain.

“I’ve really been trying to do a better job on these road course races,” Bowman told Fox Sports. “I hate that we didn’t come away with the win, but I’m happy for Ross, getting his first win. It’s really been a crap weekend, glad to go home and see the dogs and glad to come away with a second-place finish.”

Chastain’s win extended one of the most unique starts to a season in Cup annals. Thus far, there have been six different winners in as many races, with three of those winners being first-time victors such as Chastain.

And team owner Justin Marks, who purchased Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR operation after last season lock, stock and barrel and merged it into Marks’ Trackhouse Racing (with co-owner rapper Pitbull), can now celebrate as a race-winning Cup owner, as Chastain and teammate Daniel Suarez combined to lead 46 of Sunday’s 69-lap overtime event.

To make Sunday’s win all the more sweeter for Chastain was that he originally did not come along as part of the Ganassi-to-Marks sale. Like he’s had to do for much of his overall NASCAR career, Chastain had to fight for himself and convince Marks to hire him – a move that Marks will now never regret.

“I can’t believe Justin Marks hired me to drive this car,” Chastain told Fox Sports. “(Watermelon) has never tasted sweeter, I’ve got to tell you. I don’t know how I got back by (Allmendinger). … AJ is so good, I’ve learned so much from him, and how do you beat the guy? He taught me so much.”

As NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart said on Fox in the post-race wrapup, “(Chastain’s) definitely proven his worth, and his patience has paid off. That kid has paid his dues in Trucks and Xfinity and he’s now a Cup winner.”

