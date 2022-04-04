Familiarity doesn't breed contempt, it breeds another win for Denny Hamlin

There’s an old saying that “familiarity breeds contempt.” The definition explains that having “extensive knowledge of or close association with someone or something leads to a loss of respect for them or it.”

Say what you want about Denny Hamlin, but when it comes to breaking out of a lengthy, contentious slump -- for him, familiarity breeds success.

Instead of losing respect at places he’s done the best at in the past, Hamlin revels at going back to those tracks he’s previously done well – particularly short tracks – and once again reaching back for his past magic at a certain track to win there once again.

That’s what happened Sunday at Richmond Raceway, when Hamlin passed William Byron for the lead with five laps to go – even with other drivers having fresher tires – and captured the Toyota Owners 400.

“Just great strategy there and I just drove as hard as I could,” Hamlin told Fox Sports. “Man, just never give up. There was no doubt in my mind, maybe a little, but (his pit crew) got this car right there towards the end, and wow, just unbelievable.”

It was a fitting day indeed, as Hamlin finally broke out of one of the worst slumps to start a season that he’s ever had in NASCAR Cup racing. Coming into Sunday’s race, he was ranked 22nd in the driver standings – he’s now 20th with the victory – and had struggled unmercifully, with no top 10 finishes, and his best showings to date being 13th at Phoenix and 15th at Fontana.

After that, there was the 18th-place finish last week at Circuit of the Americas, 29th at Atlanta, the dismal 32nd at Las Vegas, and the horrible 37th-place finish due to a wreck to ignominiously kick off the season in the Daytona 500.

“We needed a good run to balance ourselves on other tracks, and obviously I think we got it here,” a smiling Hamlin told Fox Sports about finally breaking out of the middle of the pack and not only earning his first top 10 finish of the season, but getting the bonus of winning.

“We needed a good run to balance ourselves on other tracks, and obviously I think we got it here,” Hamlin told Fox Sports.

At 41 years old, talk had begun among fans and media that perhaps Hamlin is past his prime, that he just can’t put it all together to win any more. His start to the season certainly stoked the fire of that presumption.

Others have quipped that maybe Hamlin is just playing out his string at Joe Gibbs Racing before moving to the Cup team he co-owns with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. With Kurt Busch on a one-year deal, it wouldn't be presumptuous to think Hamlin may become an owner and driver for his own team as early as next season.

But regardless of what his future holds, on Sunday Hamlin proved he’s once again a force to be reckoned with. By winning, he qualifies for the playoffs – and broke a string of the last 12 Cup race winners being under 30 years old. He’s also the seventh different winner in as many races thus far this season.

That he qualified for the playoffs for the 17th time in 19 seasons is a key point, particularly of late: he’s reached the Championship 4 each of the last three seasons, finishing third last year and fourth in both 2019 and 2020.

And now, with Sunday’s win, talk inevitably is going to turn to whether Hamlin will finally earn his first Cup championship this season. To date, the closest he’s gotten was second back in 2010.

To be frank, Hamlin drove like vintage Denny in the final five laps, keeping runner-up Kevin Harvick and third- and fourth-place finishers William Byron (who led the second-most laps in the race with 122; Ryan Blaney led 128 laps) and Martin Truex Jr. from overtaking him on the final lap.

Denny Hamlin passes William Byron to take the lead and roll on eventually into victory lane of Sunday's Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

To say the least, it was Hamlin at his classic best.

“That shows you how badly he needed that win,” Fox Sports analyst and former Cup driver Clint Bowyer said – and Bowyer was oh, so right.

Which brings me back to my original point. Sunday was Hamlin’s 47th career Cup win. He’s definitely a first-ballot NASCAR Hall of Famer when that time comes.

And like several other victories he’s earned in his long Cup stint, he reached back into his magic bag of tricks and pulled out another checkered flag at a place he knows oh so well.

Hamlin grew up in Chesterfield, Virginia, a short burnout from Richmond Raceway. He considers the ¾-mile track his home track and has excelled there, now with four wins, 16 top-5 and 20 top-10 finishes in 31 career starts.

When he needs a pick-me-up, Richmond has been one of the places that has done the trick for Hamlin.

“I love this track and the techniques that it takes to get around here,” Hamlin said. “I watched some of the greatest short track racers in the world at Southside Speedway and Langley (both near his home). I’ve learned so much from those guys watching from the stands. When I finally got the opportunity to apply it for myself, I did.”

But familiarity has also bred success for Hamlin at places like the next place on the schedule as well, this coming Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway, the oldest track on the Cup circuit. Hamlin has done very well there too – actually, better than Richmond even – with five wins, 16 top-5 and 22 top-10 finishes in 32 starts.

Don’t be surprised at all if Hamlin roars back into victory lane for a back-to-back win at the little .526-mile short track. And if he does, all the negative talk, all the questions about his ability and motivation, will hopefully and finally disappear.

And for those of you keeping track at home, Hamlin’s win also was just what the doctor ordered for Joe Gibbs Racing, which also collectively struggled to start the 2022 season. In fact, during this season's first six races, JGR has not only gone winless, prior to Richmond it managed just two top-5 and eight top-10 finishes among its four drivers.

Folks started saying, "What's happened to JGR?"

Sunday, all four JGR drivers finished in the top-9: Hamlin won, Truex was fourth, Christopher Bell was sixth and Kyle Busch was ninth. That also means that Toyota had four drivers in the top 9 as well, another key point since the Japanese car maker was the title sponsor for Sunday’s race.

“It was just a matter of time,” Hamlin said in the post-race press conference. “We weren’t just going to hang back where we were, but everyone worked so hard on my JGR Toyota Camry team.

“You just have a tough season and things aren’t going well. It seems like everything is not going your way and the law of averages say things are going to work out and we’ll get our performance better and today’s the day where it all matched up.”

To use another common saying, boy, ain’t that the truth. Yet once again, when Hamlin needed a boost so very badly, it shows that familiarity does not always breed contempt. It also breeds winning.

Follow AutoRacingDigest.com editor Jerry Bonkowski on Twitter @JerryBonkowski and also at @AutoRaceDigest.

<END>