More NASCAR Videos from Bristol: Dirt Race pole winner Cole Custer and Kurt Busch

You want videos? We've got more videos! Here's Cole Custer, who captured the pole for Sunday night's Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, and Kurt Busch.

Cole Custer will sit on the pole for Sunday night's Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo and all videos courtesy NASCAR.

You might say Cole Custer earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole Saturday in a very dirty way.

Well, he did!

How else would you explain the way the driver of the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing took the top spot for Sunday's Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Custer had the pedal to the metal as he zipped and zoomed around Bristol's half-mile track, which for the second straight spring race there, will be contested upon red dirt.

Cole Custer grabs the pole for Sunday's Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo courtesy Bristol Motor Speedway.

Custer bested some of the best Cup drivers who've also built a good side gig with their past dirt racing exploits, including Christopher Bell (who will start on the outside of the front row, next to Custer), as well as Tyler Reddick (starts third), Chase Briscoe (starts fourth) and arguably the best Cup driver on dirt, Kyle Larson, who will start fifth.

Here's Custer's post-qualifying video, followed by Kurt Busch's post-qualifying video, as well:

