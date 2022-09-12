NASCAR Cup playoffs: Aren't the best of the best supposed to be the ones winning?

Editor's note: Race results, race notes and updated driver standings follow this story.

This was supposed to be the year of the Next Generation car and it has been a celebrated year indeed.

We've seen a season of parity unlike any we've seen in probably at least a couple of decades, if not longer. We've seen drivers win races that in most other years might not have done so.

On the flip side, we've seen drivers fail to win even once when they otherwise should have won many times, guys like former Cup champions Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski, as well as Ryan Blaney, the only one of the three that made the playoffs.

But Sunday's win by Bubba Wallace at Kansas, which follows Erik Jones' win at Darlington last week, means that the first two playoff races -- races that are supposed to highlight the best of the best beating the best of the best -- are races that have suddenly shown any driver from any team can win on any day, period, end of sentence.

It's kind of like that old motorcycle documentary from 1971 , "On Any Sunday," where truly any rider could truly win any time Lady Luck would shine upon him.

At the same time, Jones' and Wallace's wins have thrown the playoffs into a tizzy. Instead of heading into the Round of 12 in two weeks with three winners earning automatic berths -- or at the very least, two playoff contenders -- right now we have Z-E-R-O playoff contenders of the original 16 that have received automatic berths.

That means this coming Saturday night's race at Bristol, which will wrap up the first round -- aka the Round of 16 -- will see four drivers eliminated as usual, but in a not so usual fashion because so much more is riding on what happens in that 500-lap (barring overtime, which is likely) race.

And what happens if we have yet another winner who is not a playoff qualifier? Maybe someone like Michael McDowell, or Ricky Stenhouse Jr. or maybe even Truex or Keselowski?

Don't get me wrong. I love the Next Gen car. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it's the greatest innovation to the sport since ... well ... since the playoff format was first introduced in 2004 and Kurt Busch emerged as the first champion of the elimination system.

The Next Generation car has made it such that no team -- not Hendrick, nor Gibbs, nor Childress, nor Penske, nor Stewart-Haas can claim any superiority over some of the lesser teams such as Front Row, Petty GMS, Roush Fenway Keselowski, Spire and others.

I love that there's this kind of parity. Sure, I'm betting that there are fans who hate it, that they expect guys like Chase Elliott or Kyle Larson or Kyle Busch or Joey Logano or Denny Hamlin to win each and every week. But if you take your loyalty to a certain driver away for a second and divorce your loyalty to look at the bigger picture, isn't this what you as a race fan REALLY wants to see?

That's right, don't you want to see YOUR driver win by his own merits and talent, rather than just because he drives for one of the best teams that can give him some of the best equipment or has some of the best personnel in the sport?

I know I sure want to see a driver win fair and square, rather than win just because he drives for a so-called "better" team.

Let's face it, and with all due respect to the teams they drive for, Erik Jones does not drive for one of the best teams in Petty GMS, nor does Bubba drive for one of the best teams in 23XI. Maybe someday, both of those teams will indeed be able to claim they're one of the best, or should be counted with the Hendricks, Gibbs, Penskes, etc.

But for now, let's face reality that those teams aren't among the best.

Yet that's what makes their respective wins at Darlington and Kansas so significant because they beat the best of the best on those particular Sundays. They proved that even though they fell short of qualifying for the playoffs, they're still worthy of beating any and all comers, especially with the Next Gen car.

I remember all too well when Tony Stewart won his second NASCAR Cup championship in 2005, only to fail to qualify for the playoffs the next season. Missing out on the big dance lit a fire under Smoke that he went out and kicked the collective ass of everyone who had qualified for the playoffs, winning three of the 10 playoff races (of his five total wins that season).

And while he failed to earn anything but an 11th-place finish in the final standings (that was before the playoffs were expanded to 16 teams in 2014), many feel -- and still feel today (with apologies to the actual champ that year, Jimmie Johnson) -- Stewart was the true champion in 2006 in their minds because three of his five wins that year came in the playoffs while squaring off with the best of the best.

I can't wait for Saturday night's race at Bristol. If we go 3-for-3 and have yet another non-playoff contender win once again, that is going to set a tone that likely could continue through the remainder of the playoffs.

And then, what happens if, come the season-ending and championship-deciding Championship 4 race in Phoenix on November 6, another non-playoff contender wins the race (or maybe the top 5 finishers are non-playoff contenders), and the highest-finishing Championship 4 contender ends up, say, sixth to win the title?