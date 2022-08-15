Richmond NASCAR Cup race photo slideshow

Skip to main content
Kyle Larson leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Check out some of the best action from Sunday's race

(All photos courtesy NASCAR)

The Closer did it again, as Kevin Harvick ended a 65-race winless streak last week at Michigan and began a new winning streak Sunday, earning his second victory in a row with a strong showing at Richmond Raceway.

Harvick's win only made it an even tighter battle for the two remaining regular season races, as well, to qualify for the 10-race playoffs.

There are now only two races left in the regular season: this coming Sunday at Watkins Glen International and the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, August 28.

Okay, you've asked the last several months for it, so here it is, our first effort at what we hope will be the first of many and frequent slideshows. Enjoy!

Gallery: NASCAR Cup at Richmond

Green, Green, Green!!!

Kyle Larson leads the field to the green flag to start Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series' Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway . (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

