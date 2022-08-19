Skip to main content
Time to check your racing schedule

Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing.

Time to check your racing schedule

We have a jam-packed schedule of racing this weekend. The only thing that's missing is F1, but they'll be back next weekend.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The weekend is here and it looks like it’s quickly becoming Hot August Nights across the board with all kinds of racing championship implications becoming reality by Sunday night.

WorldWide Technology Raceway, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, plays host to the IndyCar Series with a Friday and Saturday show. Practice and qualifying are covered on Peacock, while the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will be televised live on USA Network Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

With only three races remaining, the Top 5 of Will Power, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Josef Newgarden and defending NTT IndyCar champion Alex Palou are all within range of the title. Being the final oval event of the year, WWTR's 1.25-mile circuit will use 260 laps to determine its outcome.

Meanwhile, NASCAR is playing at Watkins Glen, bringing its Cup and Xfinity Series to the Finger Lakes region of New York to the famed 2.45-mile road course. If you’re a stock car fan, you know the conversation goes right to the playoff standings and with only two races left on the Cup calendar.

Ryan Blaney is on the “hot seat’ and there’s nothing more than Martin Truex would like to do than to pass him in points and get into the playoffs. Truex needs 26 points to catch Blaney, but more importantly, if Truex wins one of the last two races and Blaney doesn't, Truex makes the playoffs and Blaney potentially doesn't.

One special note to mention about this weekend is 2007 Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen will make his Cup debut driving the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro on Sunday. Raikkonen has made two previous NASCAR starts, both in 2011, one in Xfinity and the other in the Truck Series. He reportedly is interested in making a bid for the 2023 Daytona 500, but that remains to be seen.

If Raikkonen doesn't do it, four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves is ready to make the start at Daytona.

Will we see a 16th winner? It still could be possible. We’re all ready to ‘Go Bowling at the Glen’, so stay tuned to USA Network on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EDT to see what happens.

Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing.

Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing.

Saturday, the Xfinity series has the Sunoco Rewards 200 on USA Network at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

One of the highlights of the Camping World NHRA Drag Racing series every year is a visit to the land of Paul Bunyon at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota. This weekend it’s only Top Fuel and Funny Cars participating in the Pro categories along with Pro Mod.

Every nitro-breathing fan knows the big attraction to the Brainerd track is its ‘Zoo’ campground the track envelopes. This camping exhibition will show some of drag racing’s biggest and most zealous fans on the planet. Don’t be alarmed if you see a roving picnic table or a sofa driving through the pits. It’s a sight to be seen.

It’s the preliminary event before the traditional U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis over Labor Day weekend and all the contenders want to capture a win before the six-race Countdown to the Championship commences after Indy.

Right now, Top Fuel has a battle brewing between Brittany Force and Mike Salinas with only 31-points separating the pair. In Funny Car, Robert Hight is trying to rewrite the record books with six wins this season, but still Matt Hagan, Ron Capps, John Force and the hottest driver of the Fuel Coupe class, Bob Tasca will be the titlists to battle Hight once the Countdown takes the green light in September.

There will same day NHRA coverage from Brainerd on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. EDT on FS1. On Sunday, the broadcast switches over to the FOX Network for a live afternoon telecast at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Auto Racing Digest is also showing you the way to see the two ARCA National events on FS1 on Friday at the Glen and the MAVTV production from the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Sunday for the Atlas 100-lap contest on the dirt track. Also, look for the ARCA West race on FlorRacing.com on Saturday night from Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Washington. We’ve even included the USAC Silver Crown series on Friday night streaming on FloRacing.com.

Please refer to the schedule to catch all the direct listings.

F1 fans, you only have only one week to wait before the fleet of Red Bulls, Ferraris, and Mercedes return next week in Belgium.

Everyone please have a safe and fun racing weekend

Please follow Jay Wells on Twitter @jaywells500

Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing.
NASCAR

Time to check your (racing) schedule

By Jay Wells
While he's 31 years old, 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson is still considered one of the younger drivers on the IndyCar circuit who could be destined for stardom in the series. Photo: Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
IndyCar

In IndyCar, the Zoomers are ready to take over

By Gregg Fielding
The 10 years in Formula One between 2010-2019 would be a battle primarily between Sebastian Vettel in the first part of the decade, while Lewis Hamilton would dominate the second half of the decade. Photo: USA Today Sports / Jerome Miron
Formula One

The Top 10 Formula One Seasons of the 2010s

By Bryce Kelly
Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning at Richmond, his second consecutive win after failing to win his previous 65 tries. Photo courtesy NASCAR.
NASCAR

On the Outside Looking in: After Richmond, Six drivers still hopeful to make NASCAR Playoffs

By Michael Eubanks
Kyle Larson leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Richmond NASCAR Cup race photo slideshow

By Jerry Bonkowski
Now that's what I'm talkin' about: a great crowd was on hand for Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway. Photo courtesy NASCAR.
NASCAR

What Drivers Said: Richmond

By Michael Eubanks
Here's your NHRA winners from Topeka on Sunday (from left): Joey Gladstone, Troy Coughlin Jr., Antron Brown and Bob Tasca III. Photo courtesy NHRA.
NHRA

VIDEOS and story -- NHRA winners in Topeka: Brown, Tasca III, Coughlin Jr., Gladsone

By Jerry Bonkowski
Harrison Burton has had a rough rookie season in NASCAR Cup. But at 21 years old, he's also shown a lot of promise. The most important thing is he's learning from his mistakes and and is making progress. Photo: USA Today Sports / Mark J. Rebilas.
NASCAR

Harrison Burton on rookie season so far: 'If I could give it a grade, I wouldn't give it a good one'

By Brian Eberly