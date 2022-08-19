Time to check your (racing) schedule

The weekend is here and it looks like it’s quickly becoming Hot August Nights across the board with all kinds of racing championship implications becoming reality by Sunday night.

WorldWide Technology Raceway, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, plays host to the IndyCar Series with a Friday and Saturday show. Practice and qualifying are covered on Peacock, while the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will be televised live on USA Network Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

With only three races remaining, the Top 5 of Will Power, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Josef Newgarden and defending NTT IndyCar champion Alex Palou are all within range of the title. Being the final oval event of the year, WWTR's 1.25-mile circuit will use 260 laps to determine its outcome.

Meanwhile, NASCAR is playing at Watkins Glen, bringing its Cup and Xfinity Series to the Finger Lakes region of New York to the famed 2.45-mile road course. If you’re a stock car fan, you know the conversation goes right to the playoff standings and with only two races left on the Cup calendar.

Ryan Blaney is on the “hot seat’ and there’s nothing more than Martin Truex would like to do than to pass him in points and get into the playoffs. Truex needs 26 points to catch Blaney, but more importantly, if Truex wins one of the last two races and Blaney doesn't, Truex makes the playoffs and Blaney potentially doesn't.

One special note to mention about this weekend is 2007 Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen will make his Cup debut driving the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro on Sunday. Raikkonen has made two previous NASCAR starts, both in 2011, one in Xfinity and the other in the Truck Series. He reportedly is interested in making a bid for the 2023 Daytona 500, but that remains to be seen.

If Raikkonen doesn't do it, four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves is ready to make the start at Daytona.

Will we see a 16th winner? It still could be possible. We’re all ready to ‘Go Bowling at the Glen’, so stay tuned to USA Network on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EDT to see what happens.

Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing.

Saturday, the Xfinity series has the Sunoco Rewards 200 on USA Network at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

One of the highlights of the Camping World NHRA Drag Racing series every year is a visit to the land of Paul Bunyon at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota. This weekend it’s only Top Fuel and Funny Cars participating in the Pro categories along with Pro Mod.

Every nitro-breathing fan knows the big attraction to the Brainerd track is its ‘Zoo’ campground the track envelopes. This camping exhibition will show some of drag racing’s biggest and most zealous fans on the planet. Don’t be alarmed if you see a roving picnic table or a sofa driving through the pits. It’s a sight to be seen.

It’s the preliminary event before the traditional U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis over Labor Day weekend and all the contenders want to capture a win before the six-race Countdown to the Championship commences after Indy.

Right now, Top Fuel has a battle brewing between Brittany Force and Mike Salinas with only 31-points separating the pair. In Funny Car, Robert Hight is trying to rewrite the record books with six wins this season, but still Matt Hagan, Ron Capps, John Force and the hottest driver of the Fuel Coupe class, Bob Tasca will be the titlists to battle Hight once the Countdown takes the green light in September.

There will same day NHRA coverage from Brainerd on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. EDT on FS1. On Sunday, the broadcast switches over to the FOX Network for a live afternoon telecast at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Auto Racing Digest is also showing you the way to see the two ARCA National events on FS1 on Friday at the Glen and the MAVTV production from the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Sunday for the Atlas 100-lap contest on the dirt track. Also, look for the ARCA West race on FlorRacing.com on Saturday night from Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Washington. We’ve even included the USAC Silver Crown series on Friday night streaming on FloRacing.com.

Please refer to the schedule to catch all the direct listings.

F1 fans, you only have only one week to wait before the fleet of Red Bulls, Ferraris, and Mercedes return next week in Belgium.

Everyone please have a safe and fun racing weekend

Please follow Jay Wells on Twitter @jaywells500