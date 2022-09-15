Time to check your weekend racing schedule

Skip to main content
There'll be lots of action at Bristol on Saturday night -- actually, more than usual -- as this is also the elimination race to wrap up the first round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs. Sixteen drivers will be cut to 12 drivers still left in contention for the title after the race. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

IndyCar may be over, F1 is off for a couple of weeks, but there's plenty of action still left in NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks, as well as NHRA. And don't forget, "It's Bristol, Baby!"
This weekend all you need to know is “It’s Bristol, Baby”. The historic half-mile oval is back this fall under the lights and better than ever.

It’s all about the championships in the NASCAR Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series and you need to shift your nights starting on Thursday with the Bush’s Beans/Sioux Chief Showdown 200 for the drivers of ARCA airing on FS1 at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

The UNOH 200 for the Camping World Truck Series starts at 8:30 p.m. EDT on FS1.

The Xfinity Series tackles the Bristol high banks on Friday for the Food City 300 showing on the USA Network starting with the prerace Countdown to Green at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Saturday is the big day. Just after the sun sets, the anticipation mounts, and for 500 circuits around the World's Fastest Half-Mile is what makes up the Pro Bass Shops Night Race. The Countdown to Green starts at 6:30 p.m. EDT on USA Network followed by all the race action.

It’s all about the playoffs and there’s a lot on the line. With Saturday's event being a cutoff race, only 12 of the original 16 playoff contenders will walk away and advance still in the hunt for the championship.

The NHRA fires up their first of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs at Maple Grove Raceway near Reading, Pa. The Pep Boys Nationals should have great weather for a change and that means some stout elapsed times and incredible speeds.

Now NHRA fans, the TV Schedule is a variable that will show the race on FOX at 2:00 p.m. EDT followed by the finals at 4:30 p.m. EDT depending on the FOX-affiliated NFL game in your local area. Please check your local listings to verify the start times of the Pep Boys Nationals.

Another notable event this weekend is the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for the Eddie Partridge 256 on FloRacing.com at Riverhead (NY) Raceway starting at 8:00 p.m. EDT Saturday.

IndyCar closed out its season last weekend and congratulations to Penske Racing’s Will Power for his second championship. Formula 1 resumes in two weeks at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore.

Be sure to check Auto Racing Digest’s Motorsports TV Schedule to get the exact times and places. We don’t want you to miss a single event.

Be safe and here's wishing everyone a great racing weekend.

Follow Jay Wells on Twitter @jaywells500.

