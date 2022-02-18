Can you say 'RFK'? Keselowski and Buescher claim wins in Twin Duel 150s

Chevrolet may be on the front row for Sunday’s 64th Daytona 500, but it was Fords that stole the show in Thursday night’s Twin Duel 150s at Daytona International Speedway.

In the first of two Bluegreen Vacations Duels, Ford drivers took home the top four spots: Brad Keselowski led just four laps but held on to win, while Team Penske Cup rookie Austin Cindric was second, his teammate Ryan Blaney was third (and led the most laps, 22, before yielding to Keselowski), and Chase Briscoe was fourth.

“This is a great way to start,” Keselowski said. “We didn’t have a great Clash but that doesn't count. That isn’t official and we got us 10 points to officially start the season and a trophy. That is a good way to go.

“I've got to give credit to the other Fords. We worked really well together, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe. We had great strategy, Austin Cindric, and we stuck together and drove away and got ourselves in position where we could control the finish of this race, and I'm happy to see all those Fords.

“(Winning) is great. We have a lot more to go. We gotta get used to this.”

Cindric, who has replaced Keselowski at Team Penske (Keselowski became part-owner of Roush Fenway Racing after last season in what is now known as Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing) this season, did an excellent job for a rookie.

“It was certainly a lot learned, I mean learning how the runs are generated,” Cindric said. “I am a bit frustrated with myself. I guess I can use the excuse of never having a teammate on a speedway, but two versus two I think we should have had a Penske winning that Duel. … Overall, I’d rather screw that up today than on Sunday, so definitely some good notes to look over.

“Obviously, we did a great job as a group of Fords with only four of us organizing the pit road stops and executing that. We had a fuel scare throughout the race that were unexpected that I think we can clean up on our part, but, overall, a good place to start for the 500.”

Fifth through eighth were Chevrolet drivers: 2020 Cup champion Chase Elliott was fifth, followed by Erik Jones, 2021 Cup champ Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick.

Rounding out the top 10 in the first Duel was the highest-finishing Toyota driver, Kurt Busch, in ninth, followed by Chevy driver Ross Chastain.

In the second of the two Duels, Joey Logano looked like he would take the win, but wrecked coming out of Turn 2 on the final lap after bouncing off Chris Buescher and collecting Cup rookie Harrison Burton.

Buescher was able to hold on for the win, giving Roush Fenway Keselowski wins in both of Thursday night’s events, and Burton was able to finish the final lap to finish third.

Chris Buescher won the second of the Twin Duel 150s Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Defending Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell finished second, giving Ford the top three finishers in the second Duel, adding to the four Fords that were at the top of the finishing field in the first Duel.

“That’s awesome for RFK,” Buescher said. “It’s an awesome start for the entire organization. We have great hot rods. … I hate to have any contact come down to the end of the Duels, but I’m real proud of everybody. It’s a great way to start.”

Even though the Duels are non-points races in terms of counting to the overall Cup standings, both Keselowski and Buescher each earned 10 driver points for the overall standings.

Logano admitted the last lap incident was his fault.

“Driver screwed up,” Logano said. “It’s my fault. It puts us in a tough spot because it wrecked the car.”

Finishing fourth was Kyle Busch, leading four straight Toyota drivers, followed by teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr., as well as Bubba Wallace. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was the highest-finishing Chevy driver (and the only one to finish in the top 10), with Logano finishing ninth and fellow Ford driver Kevin Harvick 10th.

Greg Biffle, a late entry earlier this week with NY Racing, and former CART and Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve, both raced their way into Sunday’s race, piloting unchartered cars.

“It’s a huge deal,” Biffle said of making his first Cup start since 2016 (although he has made a couple of Truck Series starts in the last few years). “We were behind the eight-ball. It was a last-minute thing. We probably didn’t have everything we needed, but we had a good car and the guys were able to work through our problems and get it back on track for Sunday.”

Biffle will start 28th, while Villeneuve will start at the back of the 40-car field.

Failing to make the race were JJ Yeley and Timmy Hill.

