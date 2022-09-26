Tyler Reddick gets a consolation prize of sorts by winning Cup race at Texas

Tyler Reddick scored his third NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday evening in an extremely long and extremely embarrassing race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Sunday’s race featured a track-record 17 cautions, a lengthy red flag for rain and lightning, a driver placed on a stretcher, a driver intentionally spinning out a competitor, and many, many blown tires.

Many words could be used to describe the race, but let's just say the best descriptor was one word that no one should use in classy society.

“I was extremely worried, I'm not going to lie,” Reddick said following the race. “Unfortunately, just about every time we've had fast cars, we've had some tire problems. That last run, the right sides were vibrating really, really hard there.

“I was just trying to maximize and use the gap that I built over Joey (Logano), just in case. I mean, every time we've had a strong car, we've been bit by something, man.

“Just really proud to be able to get this Lenovo Chevy to Victory Lane."

Multiple drivers experienced tire failures during the 334-lap marathon, including three who suffered blown tires while leading the race. Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick all crashed while leading due to blown tires. Both Elliott and Truex retired from the race as a result.

“I blew a tire,” Truex said. “Simple as that. I guess the same thing as everybody else has been having.

“Man, I’m ready for this year to be over. Strong Bass Pro Shops Camry. Really strong car. Went to the back and passed a lot of cars today. Spun out in the first stage and I was like, 'Okay, what was that all about?'

"(It was a) good car (but) couldn’t do too much with it. Just kept going to the back and as soon as we got track position, the unthinkable happens. It’s a shame. It’s a crazy day for sure – a lot of blown tires.”

While under caution for Truex’s crash, William Bryon intentionally spun Denny Hamlin out. Bryon had apparently been upset at an earlier move Hamlin made on him.

Hamlin spun and lost several positions as a result. And yet despite pleas from the No. 11 team, NASCAR did not penalize Bryon.

But Hamlin did hint at retaliation further down the road.

“It all just works itself out,” Hamlin said. “We'll be racing each other at some point. He'll lose a lot of spots because he's racing me. This is hard racing, obviously. I'm fine with hard racing.

“But wrecking me under caution is obviously not what we were bargaining for. So, thanks to my FedEx Toyota team for bouncing back. Obviously, it cost us all of our track position. I thought we were in a great position to win until we got sent back to 20-something there.”

The most concerning caution of the day came on Lap 167 when Cody Ware’s car violently hit the Turn 4 wall before racing down the track and practically slamming head-on into the pit road wall.

Ware was assisted out of his car and placed into an ambulance after the hard lick, but was checked and released from the infield care center.

The NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Talladega SuperSpeedway for the YellaWood 500 on October 2.