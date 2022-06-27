VIDEOS: See who won NHRA final rounds at Norwalk -- and how they did it
Courtesy of NHRA, here are videos of the event winners in each of the four major class final rounds: Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle
As Bachman Turner Overdrive used to sing, "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet," and that's what happened in Sunday's final rounds of the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio.
Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock) all won for a multiple time this season, while Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won for the first time of 2022.
Here are the final rounds of each class, in order: Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle:
TOP FUEL -- WINNER: Mike Salinas
FUNNY CAR -- WINNER: Robert Hight
PRO STOCK -- WINNER: Erica Enders
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE -- WINNER: Angelle Sampey