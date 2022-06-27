Skip to main content
VIDEOS: See who won NHRA final rounds at Norwalk -- and how they did it

VIDEOS: See who won NHRA final rounds at Norwalk -- and how they did it

Courtesy of NHRA, here are videos of the event winners in each of the four major class final rounds: Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle

Courtesy of NHRA, here are videos of the event winners in each of the four major class final rounds: Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle

As Bachman Turner Overdrive used to sing, "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet," and that's what happened in Sunday's final rounds of the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio.

Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock) all won for a multiple time this season, while Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won for the first time of 2022.

Here are the final rounds of each class, in order: Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle:

TOP FUEL -- WINNER: Mike Salinas

FUNNY CAR -- WINNER: Robert Hight

PRO STOCK -- WINNER: Erica Enders

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE -- WINNER: Angelle Sampey

unnamed (17)
NHRA

VIDEOS: See who won NHRA final rounds at Norwalk -- and how they did it

By Jerry Bonkowski33 seconds ago
Sunday's NHRA winners at Norwalk, Ohio (from left): Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Robert Hight (Funny Car). Photo courtesy NHRA.
NHRA

NHRA: Salinas, Hight, Enders, Sampey are the big winners at Norwalk, Ohio

By Jerry Bonkowski1 hour ago
casey putsch Youtube promo video screenshot
Extras

Introducing The Putsch Perspective video series

By Jerry Bonkowski3 hours ago
Brittany Force is No. 1 heading into Sunday's final eliminations of the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. Photo courtesy NHRA.
NHRA

NHRA videos: See how drivers earned No. 1 qualifying spots for Sunday's final eliminations

By Jerry Bonkowski21 hours ago
Ron Capps is shooting for his second straight win in Sunday's final eliminations of the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. Photo courtesy NHRA.
NHRA

NHRA: Capps, B. Force, Enders, Krawiec are No. 1 going into Sunday's eliminations at Norwalk

By Jerry Bonkowski22 hours ago
c472d2bd72df77415ee280d4ced4f35e
IndyCar

Gone Forever, Part 2: Five Places Where The Streets Have Gone Silent for IndyCar

By Matthew KnellJun 24, 2022
Despite his struggles this season, McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo was all smiles last weekend at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. Photo: USA Today Sports / Eric Bolte
Formula One

F1: A McLaren-Ricciardo Divorce is Needed for Both Sides

By Bryce KellyJun 24, 2022
Photo_1655264613660
Extras

Check your weekend (racing) schedule

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 24, 2022