VIDEOS: See who won NHRA final rounds at Norwalk -- and how they did it

As Bachman Turner Overdrive used to sing, "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet," and that's what happened in Sunday's final rounds of the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio.

Mike Salinas (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock) all won for a multiple time this season, while Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won for the first time of 2022.

Here are the final rounds of each class, in order: Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle:



TOP FUEL -- WINNER: Mike Salinas

FUNNY CAR -- WINNER: Robert Hight

PRO STOCK -- WINNER: Erica Enders

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE -- WINNER: Angelle Sampey