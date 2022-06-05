Skip to main content
NHRA: Check out this wild video -- Doug Kalitta's Top Fuel engine BLOWS UP! at Epping

Kaboom! The Top Fuel dragster's motor breaks into a few hundred pieces

Doug Kalitta's Top Fuel dragster. Photo courtesy NHRA.

During Friday's first day of qualifying for the NHRA's New England Nationals, Austin Prock's Top Fuel dragster blew up.

Then in Saturday's second and final day of qualifying, it was veteran Doug Kalitta's Top Fueler that went kablooey (see below)!

Last seen, the supercharger was reportedly flying towards Boston! Or if Area 51 picked up a UFO, it's quite possible it was from Kalitta's dragster!

The drivers who qualified No. 1 on Friday kept their top spots on Saturday and heading into Sunday's final eliminations: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock).

Doug Kalitta's Top Fuel dragster. Photo courtesy NHRA.
