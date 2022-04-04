NHRA: See how they won at Vegas (videos)

Seeing is believing, as the old saying goes.

So, for you NHRA fans who may not have seen the final round of Sunday's eliminations of the Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, here are videos of the winning drivers and how they took the victories.

(Videos courtesy NHRA)

Brittany Force -- Top Fuel Winner -- Monster Energy Top Fuel Dragster -- 3.718 seconds, 338.00 mph

NOTE: Brittany Force bested three former world champions when the Top Fuel standout made a lap of 3.718 seconds at 338.00 mph to win the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ron Capps -- Funny Car Winner -- NAPA AUTO PARTS Funny Car -- 3.914 seconds, 331.20 mph

NOTE: Funny Car champion Ron Capps picked up the win at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when he went 3.914-seconds at 331.20 to defeat competitors Matt Hagan, Robert Hight and Alexis DeJoria.

Erica Enders -- Pro Stock Winner -- Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro -- 6.668 seconds, 206.32 mph

NOTE: Pro Stock’s Aaron Stanfield secured his second No. 1 qualifier of the season when his 6.642-second pass at 206.42 mph held up for the top spot at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas.