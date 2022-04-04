Skip to main content
NHRA: See how they won at Vegas (videos)

NHRA: See how they won at Vegas (videos)

See how Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock) captured their wins in Sunday's finals of the Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas

See how Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock) captured their wins in Sunday's finals of the Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas

Seeing is believing, as the old saying goes.

So, for you NHRA fans who may not have seen the final round of Sunday's eliminations of the Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, here are videos of the winning drivers and how they took the victories.

(Videos courtesy NHRA)

Brittany Force -- Top Fuel Winner -- Monster Energy Top Fuel Dragster -- 3.718 seconds, 338.00 mph

NOTE: Brittany Force bested three former world champions when the Top Fuel standout made a lap of 3.718 seconds at 338.00 mph to win the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ron Capps -- Funny Car Winner -- NAPA AUTO PARTS Funny Car -- 3.914 seconds, 331.20 mph

NOTE: Funny Car champion Ron Capps picked up the win at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when he went 3.914-seconds at 331.20 to defeat competitors Matt Hagan, Robert Hight and Alexis DeJoria. 

Erica Enders -- Pro Stock Winner -- Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro -- 6.668 seconds, 206.32 mph

NOTE: Pro Stock’s Aaron Stanfield secured his second No. 1 qualifier of the season when his 6.642-second pass at 206.42 mph held up for the top spot at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas.

unnamed (14)
NHRA

NHRA: See how they won at Vegas (videos)

By Jerry Bonkowski20 minutes ago
Erica Enders, Ron Capps and Brittany Force celebrate their big wins in the NHRA race Sunday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Photo courtesy: NHRA.
NHRA

NHRA: B. Force, Capps, Enders hit the jackpot at Vegas Four-Wide Nationals

By Jerry Bonkowski57 minutes ago
Denny Hamlin takes the checkered flag for Sunday's Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Old Guys Rule At Richmond

By Michael Eubanks4 hours ago
Ryan Blaney leads the field to start Sunday's Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
NASCAR

What Drivers Said: Richmond Raceway

By Michael Eubanks5 hours ago
BubbaWallace_ACS_02262022
NASCAR

UPDATED: What’s the matter with Bubba Wallace?

By Austin Dickey5 hours ago
Denny Hamlin celebrates after winning Sunday's Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Familiarity doesn't breed contempt, it breeds another win for Denny Hamlin

By Jerry Bonkowski5 hours ago
MotoAmerica president Wayne Rainey wants to bring American riders back to global prominence. Photo courtesy: MotoAmerica
Extras

Wayne Rainey Confident MotoAmerica Can Propel American Riders Back to the Top

By Bryce KellyApr 2, 2022
Photo_1648478292268
Extras

It's Time To Check Your (Racing) Schedule!

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 1, 2022