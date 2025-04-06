Carlos Sainz hit with Massive Fine after missing the National Anthem in Japan
Williams driver Carlos Sainz has been fined 20,000 euros for missing the national anthem before the Japanese Grand Prix.
The FIA investigated Sainz for missing the anthem that occurs before the race and found him in violation of the International Sporting Code.
Sainz explained that he was dealing with a stomach issue and even presented evidence of having taken medication for it; however, the FIA still ended up punishing the driver.
This was not the first time that Sainz got on the wrong side of the stewards. During qualifying for the Japan GP, Sainz was found guilty of impeding Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.
Sainz impeded Hamilton, who was on a push lap, as the Williams driver attempted to cool down his tires for another run.
More News: Red Bull Engineer says Lawson was "a Round Peg in a Square Hole" at Red Bull
"The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 55 (Carlos Sainz), the team representative and Dr Messina of Med-Ex, and reviewed video evidence," the FIA's statement read.
"The Driver arrived at the National Anthem Position after the Anthem had commenced."
"During the Drivers’ Briefing on Friday all drivers were reminded of the requirement to be in position by the time prescribed in the regulations and the need to show respect for the host country’s Anthem."
"It is noted that the Penalty Guidelines prescribed in Appendix B of the FIA International Sporting Code, list a penalty for this offence, of €60,000."
"However in mitigation, the Driver stated that just prior to the Anthem, he experienced discomfort due a stomach issue which delayed his appearance on the grid."
More News: Max Verstappen Relieved with Pole Position: "It Wasn't Easy"
"This was verified by Dr Messina of Med-Ex who confirmed the issue and stated he had provided appropriate medication for the Driver."
"Notwithstanding the above, displaying respect for the National Anthem is a high priority and all parties need to consider every eventuality in planning to be in position for the Anthem by the required time."
"Hence a penalty similar to that imposed for a similar breach in Canada in 2024, is imposed."
More News: Lando Norris says McLaren Are the Only Team with "Two Good Drivers"
"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."
"The Stewards Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented. "
Sainz finished P14 in the Japanese Grand Prix, seemingly struggling to move up through the field, while his teammate Alex Albon finished P9 and secured a valuable points haul for Williams.
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.