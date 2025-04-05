Max Verstappen Relieved with Pole Position: "It Wasn't Easy"
After limited practice runs, the Japanese Grand Prix qualifying was sure to yield some interesting results.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen secured pole position after a spectacular lap in Q3, which appeared to come out of nowhere.
Red Bull has struggled throughout the race weekend so far, but Verstappen has proven to be on a different level, much to his own shock as he secured pole position.
"I mean, we tried the best we could, I think, to get the best possible balance with the car, but it wasn't easy, even in qualifying," Verstappen told reporters after qualifying.
"But every session, we just kept on making little improvements."
"I think that's where we made the difference."
"And then, yeah, the last lap was just flat out."
"I mean, around here, being on the limit, or maybe even a bit over in places, is incredibly rewarding."
The Red Bull car has proven to be extremely limited, with the ideal operating window being difficult for the team to find and incredibly unpredictable from corner to corner.
Still, Suzuka is a track where Max and the team generally find success, and it holds special significance for the Dutch driver.
"The Formula One car around here, Sector 1 especially, is unbelievable," he said.
"And now with the new tarmac as well, it just gives you even more grip around there."
While the RB21 could produce a strong one-lap pace, the race pace presents a different challenge, particularly as the McLaren has shown impressive performance during long runs.
When asked about the race tomorrow, Verstappen understands that it could be a completely different story.
"I mean, this is a proper highlight for us to be back on pole here," he said.
"But, you know, we will look to tomorrow."
"There might be some rain around, but we'll do our very best."
Despite early season problems with the car, Verstappen is just 8 points behind the lead in the Drivers' Championship, and a race win could help him narrow the gap by at least 7 points.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner described the lap as "unbelievable" and referred to the result as "against the run of form," given that McLaren has secured the last two pole positions.
"I think the McLarens, if they'd have put their laps together, they're half a tenth quicker, but they didn't get that together," Horner added.
"With Max, he left nothing on the table; that was one of his best laps, I think, in qualifying ever."
Red Bull will aim to capitalize on the result, as the McLaren cars may struggle with issues in dirty air, making the race start especially crucial for Verstappen.
