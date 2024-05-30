F1 News: 5 Weird Stats Following the Monaco Grand Prix
The Monaco Grand Prix saw Charles Leclerc celebrate his first home race victory with McLaren's Oscar Piastri and his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, who crossed the line in second and third position, respectively. Although the race has been criticised for its lack of overtaking, it has resulted in some intriguing statistics. Here are five weird stats from the race.
5. Yuki Tsunoda's Rapid Progress
Yuki Tsunoda has already surpassed his total points from the entire 2023 season within the first eight races of 2024. Last year, the Japanese driver secured 17 points, finishing 14th in the Drivers' Standings. This year, he has already accumulated 19 points and is currently sitting in 10th place. This remarkable improvement has resulted in him being rumored to make a move to Red Bull for either 2025 or 2026.
4. Leclerc's Rare Victory from Pole
Since the Australian Grand Prix in 2022, Charles Leclerc has achieved 13 pole positions. However, Monaco 2024 marked the first time he converted a pole position into a win since then. Leclerc's previous pole positions since the 2022 Australian Grand Prix were at the following races:
2024 - Monaco
2023 - Las Vegas, Mexico, Austin, Belgium, and Azerbaijan
2022 - Singapore, Italy, France, Azerbaijan, Monaco, Spain, and Miami.
3. Verstappen and Hamilton Outside the Top 5
The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix was only the third occasion since 2015 where both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton finished outside the top five. Verstappen, who has been enjoying an incredible dominant period, crossed the line in sixth position. Interestingly, this is his lowest race finish since the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix where he also finished in 6th position.
2. Overtaking in Las Vegas vs. Monaco
The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023 featured twice the number of overtakes that Monaco has seen in the last five years combined. Las Vegas had a staggering 82 overtakes in one race, while Monaco has had just 41 in the last five years.
1. Ferrari's 45-Year Wait Ends
Charles Leclerc's win in the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix was the first time a Ferrari driver has won from pole position at Monaco since Jody Scheckter in 1979, ending a 45-year drought. Before Scheckter, F1 icon Niki Lauda was the only other Ferrari driver to achieve this feat in 1975 and 1976. This victory is not only significant for Leclerc but also for Ferrari, as it marks a historic moment for the team at one of the most prestigious races in the F1 calendar.