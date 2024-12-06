F1 News: Toto Wolff Launches Scathing Attack on Christian Horner After Max Verstappen–George Russell Feud
Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff launched a scathing critique of his Red Bull rival, Christian Horner, amidst the ongoing feud between drivers George Russell and Max Verstappen. The verbal battle traces its roots back to the Qatar Grand Prix, where tensions soared following a grid penalty for Verstappen that benefited Russell. The situation continued to escalate, reaching a boiling point ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The friction between Russell and Verstappen was ignited during the Qatar Grand Prix, with Verstappen receiving a one-place grid penalty for obstructing Russell. The penalty handed Russell an advantage he was hoping to capitalize on, though Verstappen took the victory. This move sparked resentment from Verstappen, which led to a surprising admission from the British driver.
Adding fuel to the fire was Christian Horner's comments during the media day today ahead of the Abu Dhabi race. Referring to Russell’s behavior as "hysterical," Horner triggered Wolff to leap into action and defend his driver. Toto Wolff is known for his protective management style and did not hold back, especially when he felt there was an overreach in the critique of his driver.
"Yapping little terrier. Always something to say," Wolff retorted in reaction to Horner’s remarks. "It's just weak.
Wolff’s criticism did not end there. He expressed his disapproval of Horner's approach:
"I tell you clearly, there is a thing between drivers, and this is George and Max, and I don't want to get involved in that, but if the other team principal calls George hysterical, this is where he crosses a line for me. Now, his forte for sure is not intellectual psychoanalysis, but that's quite a word. How dare you comment on the state of mind of my driver.
"I think as a team principal, it's important to be a sparring partner for your drivers. And that means explaining that things can be more nuanced. Statements that are absolutistic, taking everything is either right, 100% right or 100% wrong, is something I just think you need to explain, think of more nuance, depending from your perception and your perspective.
"You need to allow for something to be 51-49, you need to allow for it to be 70-30. There is always another side. Maybe when you look at it that way, and you explain it to the drivers and to your team, you come to the conclusion that there is truth on both sides. If you don't do that, you're falling short of your role."
The feud between Russell and Verstappen, highlighted by allegations of aggressive driving threats—Russell claiming Verstappen wanted to "put me on my f---ing head in the wall"—certainly started a war at the season finale.