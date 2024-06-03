F1 Rumor: Yuki Tsunoda Linked With Surprise Team Move
Despite delivering standout performances and frequently outpacing his more experienced teammate Daniel Ricciardo, F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda reportedly finds himself in a difficult position. According to a report from BBC Sport F1 journalist Andrew Benson, "There is nothing Tsunoda can do to be considered at Red Bull."
Currently associated through Honda's partnership with his team, Tsunoda has reportedly faced barriers within Red Bull Racing regarding future opportunities. His situation is further complicated by Fernando Alonso's extended contract with Aston Martin until 2026 and Lance Stroll's secure position, closing doors that might have opened through Honda's future works team.
In the BBC Sport report, Benson comments:
"The impression from the outside is that there is absolutely nothing Tsunoda can do to be considered for a seat at Red Bull - the bosses simply do not rate him highly enough.
"This is why Tsunoda is looking outside Red Bull for job opportunities, even though he owes his seat in F1 to Honda, their engine partner.
"Ironically, he cannot get a seat at Aston Martin, which will be Honda’s works team from 2026, because Fernando Alonso has just signed a new contract there and Lance Stroll is the son of the owner and is not going anywhere."
Looking ahead, Tsunoda has been linked with opportunities with other Formula 1 teams such as Williams, Haas, and Alpine. Benson continued:
"So, Tsunoda is looking at places such as Williams, Haas and Alpine, and it seems he has a decent chance of landing one of those seats in this summer’s driver musical chairs.
"As for his performance at RB, yes, he is beating Daniel Ricciardo regularly and has put in some impressive drives this year. But this is raising more questions about Ricciardo than it is changing minds at Red Bull about Tsunoda."
Tsunoda's current contract with RB is due to expire at the end of the year. Although he has revealed his first choice would be to stay within the Red Bull family, he has confirmed that he would look elsewhere if the right opportunity came up.