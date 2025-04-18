Fernando Alonso Would Welcome 'Unlikely' Max Verstappen Aston Martin Move
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso was intrigued by the prospect of Max Verstappen joining the team, which led the Spanish driver to rave about the potential pairing but ultimately dismissed the idea.
After a challenging Bahrain Grand Prix for Red Bull, rumors and whispers about Verstappen's future have begun to circulate, igniting discussions about his potential destinations should he leave the team.
Aston Martin appears to be one of the prime landing spots, considering that the car will be powered by a Honda engine and includes designer Adrian Newey on the team, along with new state-of-the-art facilities that will provide a significant advantage for the team.
Alonso and Verstappen have been close for years now, and have a good relatinship, with the Spanish driver being a big fan of the Dutchman's racecraft.
"I see them as being very good for the team," Alonso said.
"The world champion is sometimes linked with some other teams and a possible departure from Red Bull and the teams they are commenting on are Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari."
"So this shows the project that we are in and the future that this team has."
Alonso is only expected to race for another few years, then retire with a different role for Aston Martin.
"Yes [I'd welcome him as a teammate]," Alonso said.
"But it's unlikely to happen. Very unlikely."
"As I said always, even last year when I extended the contract, I said that I will drive for as long as I feel fast and I feel competitive and the team needs me behind the wheel."
"But my contract is much longer than my racing career."
"So I will stay with this team for many, many years in a different role. And if that means that we can win a world championship, even when I'm not behind the wheel, I will still feel very proud of the project."
Even if Verstappen were to join the team, it would come at the expense of Alonso's race seat, as Lance Stroll is likely to be protected by his father Lawrence.
The pairing of the two drivers seems more than unlikely; it is impossible to imagine. However, Verstappen could still join the team where Alonso would serve as an ambassador.
