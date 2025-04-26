'10 Years of Max Verstappen' Trailer: A New Documentary Celebrates Verstappen's Decade in F1
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has been on the Formula 1 grid for 10 years, and to celebrate his stellar first decade, Viaplay is releasing a documentary about all he has accomplished.
Releasing on May 2, "10 Years of Max Verstappen" is set to capture Verstappen's highs and lows throughout his career with exclusive interviews and moments highlighting all his time on and off the track.
The trailer for the documentary is now available, offering a preview of moments that the film will capture and expand upon.
Viaplay has previously created other documentaries about the Dutch driver, including "Max Verstappen: Anatomy of a Champion," "Max’s Machine," " F1 Talks, " " Picture Perfect," "Lion Unleashed," and "Max Verstappen: Off the Beaten Track."
Max Verstappen has spent his entire racing career in the Red Bull driver program, given the opportunity to race at the young age of 17. He debuted with Red Bull's junior team, known as Toro Rosso at the time.
After a promising rookie year on the grid, he was promoted to the senior team, where he would go on to lead a racing dynasty at Red Bull.
Verstappen broke the record for being the youngest driver to score points, and then, a year later, he took home his maiden race win at 18 years of age.
Max is known for extracting the most out of any car given to him by Red Bull, pushing the car to its limits regularly and aggressively. Over the years, he has developed his racecraft and tire management to become the complete package as a driver.
His development has enabled Verstappen to realize his high potential to win four consecutive championships, although some of his on-track antics have still drawn the ire of F1 fans.
While some of his maneuvers may be polarizing, his results are undeniable, and his status as one of the best drivers in F1 history is already etched in stone.
