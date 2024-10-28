'19 Out Of 20' F1 Drivers Unite Against 'Unfair' Racing After Austin And Mexico Controversies
Mercedes driver George Russell, who is also the president of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), has revealed that the majority of the Formula 1 drivers, 19 out of 20 on the F1 grid, have united against "unfair" racing following controversial incidents during the recent races in Austin and Mexico.
In the United States Grand Prix, Max Verstappen allegedly pushed Lando Norris off track, forcing Norris to make the pass beyond track limits before Verstappen crossed the white lines himself. Despite this, it was Norris who received a 5-second penalty, dropping him from third to fourth place behind Verstappen. The FIA's decision was widely criticized as unfair by many.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton called out Verstappen for exploiting the grey areas of the regulations, as he experienced on several occasions during their intense 2021 season. In Mexico, the Dutchman once again indulged in what many called dangerous driving in two separate encounters with Norris, leading him to receive two 10-second penalties.
Russell commended the FIA for its firm stance during the Mexico City Grand Prix and revealed that, with the exception of one driver, the entire grid was aligned on the need for immediate regulatory changes. He claimed that prompt updates would help clarify the rules, reducing ambiguous areas that could be exploited, rather than waiting until 2025 for adjustments. He told the media:
"I think the stewards are totally on board with what needs to change.
"Our view is...I think the biggest discussion is they wanted to wait until '25, so it's something consistent through this year. I would say 19 out of 20 drivers said, 'well, if it's incorrect, make the change today'.
"And I'm glad to see those incidents were punished and I suspect moving forward in Brazil what we saw today [Sunday] and what we saw last week [in Austin] you won't be able to get away with.
"You presume [it should be easy to change if everyone agrees], but it sometimes seems more difficult than it has to be when things have to get approved and we've got to go to a vote app. But as I said, 19 out of 20, we're all aligned on where it needs to be."
Russell went on to suggest his battle with Hamilton during the Grand Prix in Mexico was an ideal example of fair racing, unlike the controversial incidents that were "beyond sporting." He said:
"It was nice to have the battle and it's always good when you fight with Lewis because it's hard and fair.
"At the moment you're seeing a number of manoeuvres that are just...it's getting beyond entertaining or beyond sporting, it's just almost unfair to a point now.
"You can argue the first one was maybe 60-40. The last one, I've not seen anything like that since probably Brazil [2021]."