2024 Canadian Grand Prix: Ultimate F1 Experiences Guide
As the highly anticipated Canadian Grand Prix approaches, we are breaking down the various different hospitality experiences available to fans.
Lance Stroll Grandstand - 3 Day Package For $899
With tickets providing seating in the Lance Stroll Grandstand, fans get an unparalleled view of the hairpin exit and the main straight, two crucial sections of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The bleacher-style seating in the uncovered grandstand allows fans to soak up the atmosphere as they watch the drivers tackle these challenging turns.
In addition to the immersive race experience, the package includes a framed photo of Lance Stroll. Fans can also take advantage of F1 Experiences Rewards, earning points for discounts on future purchases, making this package a smart investment for dedicated F1 followers. Moreover, with F1® TV Access, enthusiasts can livestream the entire race weekend, ensuring they don't miss a moment of the action, even when away from the grandstand. Priced at $899 for the Friday to Sunday event, this package delivers a comprehensive and memorable experience for any fan of the Aston Martin Formula One Team driver, Lance Stroll.
Lance Stroll Flyer - 3 Day Package For $1,199
Similarly to the Lance Stroll Grandstand package, fans will have three-day race tickets in the Lance Stroll Grandstand, which enjoys prime seating at the hairpin exit, witnessing the cars accelerate into the main straight from an uncovered bleacher-style grandstand.
Complementing the race experience, the package includes a one-day helicopter tour, offering an aerial view of the vibrant city of Montréal. Soaring over the Saint Lawrence River, Jacques Cartier Bridge, La Ronde amusement park, the Formula 1 track, and Casino de Montréal, this tour provides a breathtaking perspective of the city’s landmarks and the racing circuit.
The package also includes F1 TV Access, allowing fans to livestream the entire race weekend and stay connected to every moment of action, and F1 Experiences Rewards points.
Paddock Club F1 Experiences Suite - Sold Out
The Paddock Club F1 Experiences Suite offers an elite, immersive experience with three-day access to a covered, climate-controlled suite on the Main Straight, providing unparalleled views of the Starting Grid and Pit Lane. Guests will enjoy the luxurious amenities of the exclusive F1 Paddock Club, featuring all-inclusive gourmet food and premium open bars.
Large TVs with a live track feed ensure that you won't miss any action on the circuit, while the suite's location above the F1 Team Garages places you at the heart of the race. This package also includes a Pit Lane Walk, granting up-close access to the teams during pit stops.
The experience is further enriched by appearances from F1 insiders, who provide exclusive insights and anecdotes from the world of racing.
Paddock Club Oracle Red Bull Racing Suite - Sold Out
This covered, climate-controlled venue is positioned above the F1 Team Garages on the Main Straight, offering premium views of the Starting Grid. Guests enjoy seat-back seating directly in front of the suite, available on a first-come, first-served basis. The private suite features world-class hospitality with all-inclusive, carefully curated food menus and premium open bars serving fine wines, beer, and soft drinks. Throughout the weekend, attendees are treated to appearances by Oracle Red Bull Racing Team personnel, including insights from team members like Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, and Christian Horner. Enhanced by features like Live Pit Links, Interactive Race Station, and large TVs with live on-track feeds, the experience is designed to immerse fans in the excitement of Formula 1.
Beyond the luxurious suite, the package includes access to various exclusive activities and amenities. From Friday to Sunday, guests can participate in the Aramco F1 Pit Lane Walk, offering a closer look at the teams during practice sessions and car preparations. Additionally, a one-day guided tour of the Red Bull Racing Team Garage provides behind-the-scenes insights into the technical processes and tools used by one of the fastest teams in Formula 1. The package also grants access to the Paddock Club Lounge activities, including various activations and an F1 Store. As a memento, attendees receive an Oracle Red Bull Racing Exclusive Gift Bag filled with branded merchandise.
Paddock Club BWT Alpine F1 Team Suite - 3 Day Package For $9,299
Located in a covered, climate-controlled venue with outdoor seating above the F1 Team Garages on the Main Straight, this exclusive suite provides exceptional views of the Starting Grid and Pit Lane. From Friday to Sunday, guests can indulge in world-renowned hospitality with all-inclusive, specially curated local food menus and premium open bars.
The suite is equipped with TV screens showing a live track feed and special live entertainment, ensuring guests stay connected to the action at all times. Throughout the weekend, fans will be treated to appearances by Alpine F1 Team personnel, including insights from drivers and team executives, creating a truly unforgettable experience.
Attending fans will have access to the Aramco F1 Pit Lane Walk from Friday to Sunday, offering a close-up view of teams as they practice pit stops and prepare their cars, and a one-day guided tour of the Alpine F1 Team Garage. Guests can also enjoy various activations, food stations, entertainment, and the F1 Store in the Paddock Club Lounge. As a keepsake, each guest receives a BWT Alpine F1 Team Exclusive Gift Bag filled with branded merchandise.
Legend Package - Sold Out
The Legend F1 experience package offers a premier vantage point with its covered, climate-controlled venue located above the F1 Team Garages on the Main Straight. This position grants excellent views of the Starting Grid and Pit Lane, with seat-back seating directly in front of the Paddock Club Suite available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Inside the private F1 Experiences Suite within the exclusive F1 Paddock Club, guests are treated to world-renowned hospitality, including all-inclusive, specially curated local food menus and premium open bars. The suite is equipped with large TVs displaying a live track feed, ensuring that attendees never miss a moment of the racing action. Throughout the weekend, there will be appearances from key F1 insiders, providing guests with unique insights and behind-the-scenes stories from the world of Formula 1.
In addition to the luxurious suite experience, the package includes several exclusive activities designed to enhance the Grand Prix weekend. From Friday to Sunday, guests can participate in the Aramco F1 Pit Lane Walk. A one-day Full-Day F1 Paddock Pass grants access to the restricted areas of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, offering the freedom to explore the most exclusive parts of the circuit. This package also features an F1 Insider Appearance, where attendees can hear firsthand accounts from prominent figures in the sport, such as legendary drivers, team executives, or media personalities.
The highlight of the weekend culminates on Sunday with exclusive access to the F1 Podium Celebration, where guests can join the winning teams for the iconic celebration with confetti and sparkling wine.