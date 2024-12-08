2024 F1 Championship Standings: McLaren Secures Victory After 26 Years
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has brought the 2024 Formula 1 season to a close. McLaren has successfully secured the Constructors' Championship, marking their first championship victory since 1998. This success breaks a 26-year hiatus and brings McLaren’s total to nine championships, placing them in a tie with Williams for the second most in Formula 1 history.
Starting from pole position, Lando Norris executed a flawless drive, maintaining a commanding lead against stiff competition from Ferrari's top drivers, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who finished second and third, respectively. Norris's victory was instrumental in securing the championship, helping McLaren to a total of 666 points, just ahead of Ferrari's 652.
The race was not without its drama. A significant incident on the first lap involved McLaren's Oscar Piastri and already crowned Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen. The collision resulted in a ten-second penalty for Verstappen, who completed the season with an uncontested 437 points.
For Ferrari, the day was bittersweet. While they battled closely with McLaren throughout the season and despite impressive performances from Leclerc and Sainz, they ultimately fell short in the Constructors' standings.
Although Verstappen had already secured the Drivers' Championship title in Las Vegas, the second position was still to play for in Abu Dhabi. However, Norris's victory sealed the deal in his fight against Ferrari's Leclerc.
2024 Constructors' Championship Standings
1. McLaren - 666 points
2. Ferrari - 652 points
3. Red Bull Racing - 589 points
4. Mercedes - 468 points
5. Aston Martin - 94 points
6. Alpine - 65 points
7. Haas - 58 points
8. VCARB - 46 points
9. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 4 points
2024 Drivers' Championship Standings
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing - 437 points
2. Lando Norris, McLaren - 374 points
3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - 356 points
4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - 292 points
5. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari - 290 points
6. George Russell, Mercedes - 245 points
7. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 223 points
8. Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing - 152 points
9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - 70 points
10. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - 42 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas - 41 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB - 30 points
13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon, Alpine - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen, Haas - 16 points
16. Alex Albon, Williams - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB - 12 points
18. Oliver Bearman, Haas/Ferrari - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto, Williams - 5 points
20. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber - 4 points
21. Liam Lawson, VCARB - 4 points
22. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber - 0 points
23. Logan Sargeant, Williams - 0 points
24. Jack Doohan, Alpine - 0 points